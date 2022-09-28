Victoria & David Beckham Sparks Marriage Concerns After She Removes Tattoo Dedicated To Him

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have sparked rumors of marriage troubles after fans noticed that Victoria had a tattoo dedicated to her husband removed.

In a recent video posted to her Instagram, Victoria showed viewers her new lipstick from her beauty line, yet eagle-eyed fans noticed that her notable tattoo "DB" was gone, which she'd gotten in tribute to David.

Are Victoria and David Beckham having marriage problems?

There seem to be no problems between Victoria and David. As recently as three days ago, Victoria posted a TikTok of her and David spending time together at their country home.

Victoria Beckham has removed several tattoos dedicated to David.

Victoria's "DB" tattoo hasn't been the only piece of ink she's removed from her body, according to Hello magazine, the fashion designer started removing various tattoos from her body over the past five years.

Most recently, she removed the roman numerals VIII-V-MMVI on her right wrist, which was in reference to the date she and David renewed their wedding vows - May 8, 2006.

Victoria, who married David in 1999 in Ireland and welcomed four children throughout their marriage, Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11, has been spotted still wearing her wedding ring and was photographed alongside her husband not too long ago.

The Beckhams have previously addressed rumors of marriage troubles.

In 2015, during an interview with Grazia magazine, the former Spice Girl slammed rumors that she and David were having issues in their marriage.

“I have never listened to, or commented on, the rumors about any aspect of my life,” she told the publication.

“I am blessed to have a wonderful husband and beautiful, healthy, happy children.”

The rumors had arisen after David took a trip to Dubai with a few of his male friends, though Victoria noted that despite the two of them having to "travel a lot for business and charitable commitments," they still spend time together.

"We always make time for each other as a couple and as a family. David and I have nothing to prove. We love each other, look out for each other, and are strong as both partners and parents.”

In 2018, speculation spread once again that the two of them were divorcing after over a decade of marriage.

In a statement to Us Weekly, a representative close to Victoria said, "There is no impending statement, has been no statement and there is no divorce. What nonsense."

"Fake news fueled by social media. Embarrassing for the sloppy outlets who have chosen to write such rubbish," they continued.

It doesn't look as if Victoria and David's 23-year marriage is ending anytime soon, thank goodness!

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.