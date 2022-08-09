Rita Ora Appears To Confirm Marriage To Taika Waititi With Subtle Post After ‘Secret’ Wedding

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have reportedly taken a big step in their relationship after news emerges that the two have tied the knot in a secret London ceremony.

Ora, 31, and Waititi, 46, first sparked relationship rumors in April 2021, though the two had met four years prior in 2018, a fact shared by Ora herself after posting a throwback photo of the two of them on Instagram.

"Us. 4 years ago. To now," the singer captioned the photo. "thanks for being cool. And entertaining me forevs... Happy Valentine's Day bestie."

Are Rita Ora and Taika Waititi married?

According to The Sun, a source confirmed that the couple was now married following their ceremony in London.

"It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there,” the source told the publication. “Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are.”

The source continued, claiming that Ora, who has now changed her name to Waititi-Ora, had been the one who wanted a small wedding in order to “keep their relationship as private as possible.”

"A big, showbiz-style bash is planned to celebrate, but don’t expect to see it being flogged to the highest-bidding magazine," they added.

Rita Ora posted a photo showing off a wedding ring.

Ora might have also confirmed the news herself after fans noticed what seems to be a wedding band on her ring finger in an Instagram photo shared to her feed on August 7.

In a series of snaps, the singer is seen with several rings on — one of which is placed on her ring finger.

Back in June 2022, Ora and Waititi sparked engagement rumors after a source told The Sun that the two had made almost "simultaneous" wedding proposals to each other, and were in the stages of planning a "low-key" ceremony before reportedly hosting a bigger celebration which would include their family and famous-friends.

“This isn’t about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand,” a source told The Sun. “It’s just about them being in love and deciding the time is right to formalize their relationship. They couldn’t be happier.”

After Ora and Waititi first sparked relationship rumors in April 2021, the two seemingly confirmed that they were a couple after a paparazzi photo surfaced online of the two of them kissing on a balcony, though the photo immediately made headlines as actress Tessa Thompson was also involved in the PDA.

There's a new threesome in town. Taika Waititi, Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson were spotted in Sydney having fun. pic.twitter.com/PyEZWElrVm — Films to Films (@FilmstoFilms_) May 24, 2021

Waititi later spoke about the photo in an interview with Syndey Morning Herald in July 2021, saying, "I was doing nothing wrong."

"I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick," he continued, speaking about the rumors involving him, Ora, and Thompson. "And also, 'is it that big a deal?' No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It's fine."

Before dating Ora, Waititi was married to film producer Chelsea Winstanley. The two wed in 2011, before separating in 2018, though news of their divorce didn't go public until 2020. Winstanley and Waititi share two daughters, Te Hinekāhu, and Matewa Kiritapu.

In 2018, before being linked to Waititi, Ora had a brief romance with actor Andrew Garfield, though the two eventually split a few months later.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.