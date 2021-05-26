Are Rita Ora, Taika Waititi And Tessa Thompson A 'Throuple'? Pictures Of 3-Way PDA Have Rumors Flying

Three’s a crowd for most couples — but not for Tessa Thompson, Rita Ora, and Taika Waititi.

The trio was spotted engaging in some serious PDA, adding an unexpected plot twist to Ora and Waititi’s rumored new romance.

The British pop star and the Oscar-winning writer-director were first seen together in public in April of this year, but seem to have found space for a third person in their relationship (even if just for a moment).

Photos and a video of Waititi, Ora, and Thompson snuggling and kissing on a balcony in Sydney, Australia have been making the rounds on social media, and many people seem to have the same questions: What exactly is going on here? Are these three in a throuple? And if so, what does being in a throuple mean?

What is a throuple?

A throuple is a triad relationship style composed of three people involved in one three-way relationship.

These legitimate romantic trios, in which all three parties consent to be in the relationship, are different from open relationships in that all three members of the relationship are generally committed exclusively to each another rather than one or some partners engaging simultaneously in separate relationships with others.

Throuples are also simple another term for people having a threesome; rather, they are typically long-term relationships with all the features of any other monogamous pairing.

Are Rita Ora, Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson a throuple?

With all of the above being said, a few paparazzi shots aren’t enough to confirm the nature of Ora, Waititi and Thompson’s relationship.

The pictures in question could simply be Waititi, Ora and Thompson sharing a fun moment between friends.

Are Rita Ora and Taika Waititi in an open relationship with Tessa Thompson? pic.twitter.com/SmxqwXN2lm — CarineK 's version. (@CarineK) May 23, 2021

We can as good as confirm that Ora and Waititi are dating one another based on the previously mentioned appearance they made together and the fact that some of the photos include them sharing private kisses of their own.

Thompson’s involvement, however, is why eyebrows are now being raised.

The “Creed” actress is living down under while filming “Thor: Love and Thunder,” in which she reprises her role as Valkyrie from 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Waititi is directing the upcoming film, so maybe this is just how he welcomes all of his cast members to set? Bring Chris Hemsworth into the fold — the more, the merrier!

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will be Waititi’s first movie since his Oscar-winning 2019 screenplay “JoJo Rabbit.”

The New Zealand-born director quietly separated from his wife in 2018. Together they share two daughters.

Is Tessa Thompson dating anyone else?

Just one day after being spotted kissing Waititi and Ora after a night of partying, Thompson stepped out with a new love interest.

The 37-year-old actress was captured kissing Australian model Zac Stenmark while out for a romantic stroll in a Sydney neighborhood.

It’s not clear when the photos were taken but Thompson appears to be wearing the same outfit in both these photos and the images with Ora and Waititi, giving the appearance that they may have been taken on the same day.

Thompson was previously linked to singer Janelle Monae and actor Dev Hynes.

In 2018, she opened up about being attracted to both men and women but declined to label her sexuality.

