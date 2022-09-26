'Don't Worry Darling' Star Reveals She's Dating Co-Star While Slamming Being Cut From Film

"Don't Worry Darling" actress Kiki Layne has spoken out against the film after revealing that most of her scenes were cut.

Following the theatrical release of Olivia Wilde's second directorial film, Layne, 30, shared a post on her Instagram, where she wrote that she and fellow costar Ari'el Stachel, 31, were largely omitted from the physiological thriller.

"They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life," Layne captioned the post, which featured a slideshow of photos of her and Stachel while on set together.

Kiki Layne reveals she and Ari'el Stachel were cut out from most of ‘Don't Worry Darling’:



“They cut us from most of the movie” pic.twitter.com/nIvvBCKbPH — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 25, 2022

Immediately after Layne's post, fans took to social media to express their anger that many of Layne's scenes were cut from the film, especially since her character was supposed to play a bigger part in the storyline.

Layne, who played Margaret, was supposed to be a small but critical role as the first housewife to question the safety of the mysterious utopian town where the film takes place.

Fans pointed out that while Layne appears in the trailer for the film, and her name is printed on the movie poster, she wasn't at any press events or screenings and was rarely mentioned by Olivia Wilde during interviews, despite her integral role in the plot.

it’s all “florence pugh this” “olivia wilde that” “shia lebouf said…” okay how about that kiki layne’s name was on the damn poster and she wasn’t even at the venice premiere? her character is CRUCIAL for the plot of the movie but olivia hasn’t mentioned her name once. — lex SAW DWD (@gnighthrry) September 25, 2022

Along with calling out the fact that many of her scenes were cut from "Don't Worry Darling," Layne also revealed that she's dating Stachel, who plays her husband in the movie.

Are Kiki Layne and Ari'el Stachel dating?

Layne confirmed her romance with Stachel, writing in the caption of her post, "The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet [Ari'el Stachel]."

The actress included the hashtags, "Got my check," "Got my man," and "Everything happens for a reason," further cementing that she and Stachel found love while on set together.

WAIT KIKI LAYNE AND HER HUSBAND IN DWD ARE DATING IRL AFTER MEETING ON SET THAT’S SO CUTE pic.twitter.com/2LyiPig0Cf — audrey (@harryspleasing) September 25, 2022

In the post's comments, people reacted to the news of Layne and Stachel's new romance, including Stachel, who penned a sweet comment to his girlfriend.

"My love. You are a queen and your talent shines so bright. I was thirsty then and I’m thirsty now," he wrote.

Arianna Phillips, who worked as a costume designer on "Don't Worry Darling" also expressed her happiness for Layne and Stachel's burgeoning romance.

"I was witness to your sweet [love] two special artists whom I respect and adore," she gushed.

The drama surrounding Wilde's film has been the center of everyone's attention for the past couple of months, and it seems Layne and Stachel are just other components of the already long list.

