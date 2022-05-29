Restaurant Servers Reveal Which Of The Kardashians Are Good Tippers & Who Skips Out On Bills

The Kardashians are some of the richest women on the planet but when it comes to how generous they are with their millions and billions, you might hear some mixed reports.

Over the years, we've gotten some insight into how the famous family treats restaurant servers and you might be surprised to know where they rank when it comes to tipping and general politness.

Are the Kardashians good tippers?

Here is how restaurant staff have rated them over the years.

Kim Kardashian

In 2015, it was reported that Kim tipped $300 on a $200 bill while dining with friends Jonathan Cheban and Simon Huck.

However, fans over on a Reddit thread dedicated to the Kardashians had other details to share while discussing claims posted to celebrity gossip blogger Krista Horton's Instagram story that revealed some rumors about how the Kardashian family tips their servers.

Horton had asked for “Celeb tipping stories” and allowed her followers to tell their stories, if they’re to be believed, about a time when they served a celebrity and how much they gave as a tip.

“Waited on Kim Kardashian and [Caitlyn], when still Bruce, and no tip,” read the reply to Horton’s story, adding a thumbs down emoji to express their disdain.

Fans expressed their lack of surprise to the claim, saying “Not surprised about Caitlyn if true. She's def the type to say ‘I don't believe in handouts!!”

Others, however, defended Kardashian with rumors and stories of their own.

“A couple of my friends worked in one of the hotels Kim and Kanye stayed at here in Ireland on their honeymoon,” revealed one commenter, “both were very generous tippers and that’s not even our culture here.”

Kylie and Kris Jenner

“KYLIE JENNER!! That b doesn’t tip anything!!!!!!” read the next rumor discussed on Reddit, while another one about her mother said, “Kris Jenner tipped me 70% on a bill and was a gem.”

This falls in line with a rumor shared on TikTok in 2020 from a server who claimed Kylie only tipped $20 on a $500 dinner.

Fervently, fans jumped to Kylie’s side to defend her based on rumors that they had heard saying otherwise, also pointing out that her mother would have raised her better than that.

“Doesn’t make sense to me at all that Kylie wouldn’t tip when Kris does,” wrote one fan. “Kylie seems super generous.”

Others expressed their disagreement, including the author of the post, adding multiple stories from servers that claimed Kylie was a very generous tipper and was “super nice” to her servers.

“I think people just want to trash her,” wrote someone else.

Kylie has been known to lash out and treat the people that love her the most somewhat poorly, but many people don’t believe that’s telling of her true character.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall has faced plenty of backlash over the years for allegedly being rude to restaurant staff.

Beginning in 2014, Kendall was accused of walking out on a bill and then throwing money in a server's face when she was chased down.

She later denied that she ever threw money but admitted to forgetting to pay her bill, insisting she tipped $7 and paid the $33 bill.

In 2017, she was accused of leaving no tip on a dinner bill after a server posted a photo of a blank receipt.

Kendall hit back at the claims by saying she tipped in cash.

damn, i guess next time we won't tip in cash https://t.co/iZ4tFt3pg7 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 8, 2017

But, in 2020, amid a TikTok trend where servers exposed their worst celebrity customers, Kendall faced criticism again from server who claimed she was rude to staff.

Khloe Kardashian

“Khloe Kardashian was the best tipper I ever had,” read another rumor on Reddit. “Khloe Kardashian tipped me $3000,” said another.

Most of the comments on the thread corroborated the story and added their own, supporting claims that Khloe was the most generous giver of all of the Kardashian family.

“A few years ago my local radio station was talking about the time they had Khloe as a guest on their show- they said afterward she had sent them care packages (can’t remember what it was) to thank them for having her on the show,” read one of the comments.

“Ever since then I’ve always believed Khloe is the most compassionate and kind-hearted person.”

Everyone seemed to agree that Khloe was the most compassionate Kardashian, adding that maybe gift-giving was her love language.

This slightly contrasts a 2016 report that alleged that Khloe's friends were becoming frustrated with her measly tipping. But rumors are rumors.

Kourtney Kardashian

While Kourtney wasn't mentioned on Reddit, reports suggest she might be stingy with her money.

In 2014, Kourtney was residing in the Hamptons while filming a Kardashian spin-off reality TV series when reports emerged that she had not tipped on a meal that was given for free.

Locals were reportedly frustrated with the family for taking over the area with their cameras and the lack of respect for server really irked the community.

Of course, all of these things should be taken with a grain of salt considering there’s no true way of telling whether or not these things happened, but it’s fun to see the discourse that it’s causing online.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.