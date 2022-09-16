Jennifer Garner Set To Marry Longtime Boyfriend John Miller, Sources Claim

Jennifer Garner has sparked engagement rumors with her longtime boyfriend John Miller after sources claimed Miller proposed to the actress over the summer.

According to OK! magazine, a source claimed that Miller popped the question shortly after the actress’s 50th birthday in April 2022.

“Ben and J.Lo’s nuptials have nothing to do with Jen and John’s plans,” the source told the publication, adding that “they’d already decided they want a long-term future together” long before Affleck and Lopez's summer weddings.

“It was just a question of when John would pop the question and how long they would wait to make it official,” they continued.

Are Jennifer Garner and John Miller engaged?

While nothing has been confirmed yet, Garner and Miller first sparked engagement rumors back in November 2021.

The "13 Going on 30," actress joined her former costar Judy Greer for an Instagram live chat to discuss the “the pros and cons of being sober-ish.”

At the beginning of the video, Garner was holding a mug of tea between her hands, and viewers were quick to notice a gold ring with pearl embellishments on her left finger.

Garner, who had previously been married to Scott Foley from 2000 to 2004, and then to Ben Affleck shortly after until they separated in 2015, has been with Miller since early 2018.

The two had reportedly bonded over their shared experiences when it came to co-parenting.

Miller, the CEO of Cali Group, shares two children from his previous marriage to Caroline Campbell.

In 2020, the couple split on "amicable" terms due to them being on different timelines when it came to marriage — Miller had been considering a future with Garner, though she wanted to take things slow.

Shortly after her split from Miller, Garner appeared on an episode of the "Tell Me More With Kelly Corrigan" show, where she candidly spoke about the pressures of dating in the public eye.

“If it’s true and you are starting to be serious with someone and they start saying, ‘Well, when are they gonna be engaged?’ It’s almost like you just want to get there so that you can complete that and just maybe it will die down for a second,” Garner said.

By May 2021, though, Miller and Garner were "back on" and were discussing "serious" plans to take their relationship to the next steps.

“They are totally set on a long-term future together,” a source told US Weekly. “They’ve taken their time to get this committed.”

News of a reported engagement between Garner and Miller comes after the two have been making an effort to get closer to each other's children and "incorporating their families since they got back together," according to OK! magazine.

“John’s a romantic but an unapologetic workaholic," the source told the publication, adding he has been “spending more time with Jen’s kids,” and both sets of kids “planned fun things together on weekends.”

“She’s met and hung out with John’s kids and his whole family, even for special events like birthdays, when they have all gotten together."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.