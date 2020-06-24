Who Is Jon Hamm's Girlfriend? Everything To Know About Anna Osceola

He's off the market!

After four years of bachelorhood, Mad Men star Jon Hamm is officially off the market! The hunky actor was spotted out and about with a new lady love over the weekend in Los Feliz, CA, playing a game of tennis together.

How absolutely exciting for him!

We decided to take a closer look at what we know about the new "Mad Woman" in Hamm's life.

Who is Jon Hamm's girlfriend, Anna Osceola?

The couple had been spotted together numerous times before this "official" siting.

Getting together with loved ones has proven difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic but somehow, Hamm and Osceola found a way to make things work. According to reports, the duo had been spotted together several times at the height of the coronavirus quarantine, suggesting the duo was quarantined together.

Have they been dating for a few years already?

Even though they've been only recently "official," it turns out that they may have been dating for a few years. The first report of them being "together" came out all the way back in 2017, when people spotted them together getting coffee. Now, it's possible that it was just a friendly get-together, but it's also possible that it was a formal date and they've been together under-the-rader for all this time.

Fans have spotted them together and remarked that Hamm "keeps her a secret."

Back in March 2020, shortly before the "lockdown" orders were issued in California, a fan took a picture of Hamm and Osceola together and they looked very happy! Another fan commented under the picture, "this is Anna Osceola, his girlfriend. He keeps her hidden." Check out the photo below.

Anna Osceola is an accomplished actress.

Even though she may be best known for her work on Mad Men, Osceola has a pretty impressive resume. She's had a number of guest roles on such shows as Rizzoli & Isles, Law & Order: SVU, and NCIS. She got her "big break" in the show Not Another High School Show. Before she was an actress, she was a model for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Hamm had been linked to other women before.

Prior to being linked with Osceola, Hamm was linked to several other women. His longest-term relationship was with Jennifer Westfeldt, whom he'd been with from 1997 until 2015. It was commonly believed that they'd been married but as it turns out, they weren't. According to published reports, their split stemmed from the fact that Westfeldt wanted to get married and have children, whereas Hamm did not. The good news is there's no bad blood between them. Hamm was also linked with Lindsay Shookus, Ben Affleck's ex-girlfriend, but that seemed to fizzle out rather quickly.

Neither Hamm nor Osceola have commented about the relationship rumors.

As of this writing, neither Hamm nor Osceola have commented about the relationship rumors. The photos of them playing tennis together also, as yet, have not been released. However, we will certainly keep you posted with any updates as they come about.

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.