TikTokers Charly Jordan & Harry Jowsey Spark Dating Rumors After Video Shows Them Kissing At A Party

'Too Hot To Handle' star Harry Jowsey and TikTok star Charly Jordan are fueling dating rumors after being spotted out together.

Jowsey, 24, and Jordan, 22, were spotted dancing and making out in a club over the past weekend, and have both been spending quite some time with each other while the two are in New York City.

The rumored romance between Jowsey and Jordan comes after Jowsey was spotted in Dubai in December 2021 with model Sveta Bilyalova, confirming that he was exploring a romance with Bilyalova.

“The coolest thing about being with her is anything we did or anywhere we went, she was just happy to be there and very excited and very grateful,” Jowsey told Page Six. "She’s got a great personality … [and is] just a sweet soul.”

Are Harry Jowsey and Charly Jordan dating?

While their relationship status has not been confirmed, Jowsey and Jordan certainly appear to be more than just friends.

Charly Jordan and Harry Jowsey were seen kissing.

After being spotted getting quite close at the club, Jowsey and Jordan continued to hint at a possible romance, with the two posting each other across their respective social media platforms.

Jordan even posted a TikTok video of her and Jowsey playing around in the snow while in New York City, the two even embracing before the video ends.

Recently, Jowsey even starred in Jordan's music video for her song 'Innerbloom,' playing her love interest who happens to be cheating on her.

Dave Portnoy said he saw Harry Jowsey and Charly Jordan getting close.

Days before the two were seen kissing, Portnoy talked about running into them while hosting a live show of his "BFFs Podcast" with Josh Richards.

Portnoy claimed he told them he was going to "break" the story after seeing Jowsey sitting with his "arm around [Jordan] at dinner."

Breaking news: Charly Jordan and Harry Jowsey were spotted (by us) arm in arm together at dinner last night pic.twitter.com/F0qiMxqyeO — BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards (@BFFsPod) February 9, 2022

He said the pair neither confirmed nor denied that they were dating.

Charly Jordan's ex-boyfriend Tayler Holder is currently embroiled in a scandal.

The relationship rumors between Jordan and Jowsey comes after TikToker Tayler Holder became the recipient of a massive unfollow spree on social media, which included Holder's ex-girlfriend, Jordan.

Allegations arose against Holder, who is being accused of alleged sexual misconduct, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

The 24-year-old influencer sent a plethora of cease-and-desist letters to other social media stars, many of them being former friends of Holder who had unfollowed him amid the allegations.

Jordan and Holder first confirmed their relationship back in October 2020, after Holder had ended his previous relationship with model Sommer Ray in July of the same year.

Their relationship seemed to be going from strength to strength until they announced their breakup in March 2021, which happened during a reality show that Holder had been filming at the time.

Following their breakup, things turned quite ugly after the two were engaged in a rather public argument after Jordan felt her side of the breakup hadn't been accurately depicted on the reality show. Meanwhile, Holder had aruged that he'd given Jordan multiple opportunities to be involved in the production.

However, the two seemed to quickly resolve things, and by July 2021, the former couple seemed to be on good terms again, even fueling rumors that they had gotten back together.

Though now it seems Jordan has chosen to distance herself from the myraid of sexual assault allegations that are now following Holder, though no victims have spoken out against him.

Holder appeared on the 'BFFs' podcast with the intent to talk about why so many of his friends have now turned against him, although the interview ended up being rather vague.

While speaking to Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, Holder seemed to evade their questions, repeatedly claiming that the allegations were "going to be handled offline."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.