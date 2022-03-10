Grimes Defines Her Relationship With Elon Musk After Revealing The Birth Of Their Secret Second Baby

Grimes and Elon Musk have welcomed a second baby and managed to keep it a secret from all of us until now!

The arrival of baby number 2, who they’ve nicknamed ‘Y,’ was revealed during Grimes’ newly published interview with Vanity Fair.

The baby girl announced herself to the world by crying from another room while her mom was chatting with a journalist.

The shocking news comes after Musk announced in September he and the “Oblivion” singer had “semi-separated” after 3 years together.

Now, upon the announcement that the couple welcomed a daughter via surrogate in December fans have one question.

Are Elon Musk and Grimes back together?

Grimes says that she and Musk are together, but not in the traditional sense of the word.

“There’s no real word for it,” she explains. “I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses.”

In September, Musk had explained that distance was part of the reason for their split.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA,” he explained.

Now, however, Grimes have relocated to Texas along with their son, X Æ A-Xii, whom they call ‘X.’

Grimes and Elon Musk have said they’re still great friends.

At the time of their split, Musk said that he and Grimes “still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms.”

While speaking to Vanity Fair, Grimes – whose real name is Clair Boucher – echoed this sentiment.

“We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

“This is the best it’s ever been.... We just need to be free,” she added.

Musk and Grimes plan on having more children.

The singer said she and the Tesla founder want “at least three or four.”

This will add to his five other children he has from his marriage to his first wife.

Grimes said they chose to conceive via surrogate due to complications she experienced during her first pregnancy.

“I hemorrhaged. It was scary,” she said, explaining that she feared more complications if she was to carry a child again.

But, it seems the couple may keep any future children a secret too.

The singer appears to be seeking more privacy for her daughter now that she has seen the media attention her firstborn received.

“Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there,” she said to Vanity Fair.

“I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff.… X is out there. His situation is like that. But, yeah, I don’t know.”

Given how much attention the couple’s unique take on a modern relationship receives, this privacy might be hard to find!

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.