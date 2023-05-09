Woman Who Proudly Quits Every Job She Gets Calls Out People Who Want To Work—'Who Are You Trying To Impress?'

A woman who claims she will “quit any job no matter my circumstance” called out the concept that people want to work, and she’s being praised generously for doing so. Savannah Beneventi is a self-proclaimed job-hopper who posted her anti-work rant to TikTok.

Beneventi made a post in which she took on the claim that 'Nobody wants to work anymore.'

“You mean to tell [me] that if Biden were to come on national television right the f–k now, and he was like, ‘Hey, none of you b–s have to work anymore if you want to, knock yourself out,’ you mean to tell me that you would knock your f—g self out?”

“Who are you trying to impress? Your Republican friends? The government? They don’t care about you,” she exclaimed.

Beneventi continued. “Like, if you don’t have a life, if you don’t have any hobbies, any interests, just say that. Like, why are you lying and saying you want to work? Like, that is so f—g embarrassing. There is nothing more embarrassing than that. I am so sorry.”

Beneventi’s followers expressed their love and admiration for the stance she takes against working.

“If I didn’t have to house myself, I wouldn’t work,” explained one person.

“You could have a master's or a trade skill and still get paid like s–t,” said someone else. “There’s a reason why no one wants to work.”

“I just wanna enjoy my short little time I got here on this strange a– planet,” another person exclaimed.

An article published by MIT explained that the minimum wage in the US “fails to approximate the basic expenses of families in 2022. Consequently, many working adults must seek public assistance and/or hold multiple jobs to afford to feed, clothe, house, and provide medical care for themselves and their families.”

The article continued by stating that “establishing a living wage and an approximate income needed to meet a family’s basic needs would enable the working poor to achieve financial independence while maintaining housing and food security.”

MIT found that “the living wage in the United States is $25.02 per hour, or $104,077.70 per year in 2022, before taxes for a family of four,” which is significantly more than the federal minimum wage, which is $7.25 an hour.

The article states that “the minimum wage does not provide a living wage for most American families… Single-parent families need to work almost twice as hard as families with two working adults to make a living wage. A single mother with two children earning the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour needs to work 252 hours per week, the equivalent of almost six full-time minimum-wage jobs, to make a living wage.”

While the cost of living varies depending on what area one lives in, it’s undeniable that the federal minimum wage isn’t enough money for families to support themselves. There’s merit to work, but no one wants to feel the daily grind and struggle that comes from being overworked and underpaid. As the cost of living and the cost of raising a family continues to rise, Beneventi’s point hits close to home.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers celebrity gossip, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.