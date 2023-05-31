Recruiter Says 'Nobody Likes Job Hoppers' & Claims Changing Job Often Is Hurting Your Career

There are many reasons why a person might be a job hopper, but according to one recruiter, there is no excuse for it and should be avoided at all costs.

In a TikTok video, Anna Papalia, an interview expert who often shares tips with job candidates on her platform, explained that if a worker wants to be taken seriously and strives to be a professional, then they need to limit the number of jobs they are leaving after less than a year of working there.

She claimed that 'nobody likes job hoppers' and it will only hurt your career as a professional.

"I don't care what your excuse [is], nobody likes job hoppers," Papalia bluntly stated at the start of her video. Aware of the backlash, Papalia offered a disclaimer that while "not a lot of people are gonna like what I have to say," she wanted to explain why hiring managers are wary of job hoppers.

Papalia explained that if an employee has only worked at jobs listed on their resumes for a year to two years, and it looks as if they've "hopped from position to position" then it is only limiting their opportunities for growth and experience.

"You are barely scratching the surface of learning and figuring out positions if you're only there for a year," Papalia insisted. "I don't wanna hear it. I know you all are gonna jump in the comments and tell me that people don't give raises, and you have to move onto organizations in order to get a raise."

"Listen, job hoppers are in some deep level of denial, and I've heard it all before," she continued. "But here's the thing, if you're a job hopper the common denominator is you. You are choosing to move on from organizations, you are the one choosing to leave after one or two years."

Papalia claimed that from a hiring manager's perspective, if a candidate they were interviewing had been through multiple jobs in quick succession, they would feel hesitant to want to invest in that worker if they felt that worker would only leave within the year.

In the caption of her video, Papalia reiterated her thoughts in the video, writing that while working as a recruiter she is able to "spot a job hopper from a mile away" as they're usually the ones with "an excuse, reason, or story about all the reasons for their job moves."

"You gotta put down some roots to be taken seriously and get the best opportunities," Papalia remarked.

Job hopping is now more accepted than it used to be.

Unlike in previous years, job hopping is both more accepted and happens more frequently.

According to LinkedIn’s 2022 research, U.S. LinkedIn users who changed their jobs increased by 37% in 2021. Gen Z workers were considered the “most restless,” the report showed. Another study conducted by CareerBuilder in 2021 found that Gen Z workers would spend an average of two years and three months in a job, while millennials stayed for just six months more.

While more managers are starting to understand that switching jobs isn't a red flag and that having a traditional mindset for an evolving job market isn't beneficial when trying to hire people, there is still a bit of stigma attached to it.

“Job hopping is perceived differently between the workforce and agents of a company, such as executives and bosses,” Christopher Lake, assistant professor of management at the University of Alaska Anchorage Lake explained to BBC.

“Much of it comes from the frustration of investing time, money, and energy in hiring someone, only for them to stay for a few months.”

Lake also pointed out that employees who often job hop are putting themselves through an exhausting toll of having to start all over in both the job searching and interview process. "You’re in a new job and it’s great for a while, only to find there are things you don’t like and begin looking for the next one soon afterward.

"The ups and downs of that process are really emotionally taxing.”

In the comments section, people strongly disagreed with Papalia's take on job hopping.

"I’ll have to respectfully disagree. I missed out on so much money being “loyal” to a company. If you’re not giving me what I’m worth, I’m moving on," one TikTok user wrote.

Another user added, "The goal is to be a better you, not put yourself in a hiring manager's shoes. Most of them don't appreciate quality employees only politics"

"I’m sorry but life is too precious to stay at awful jobs and be miserable for the sake of how my resume may look. We are on earth for more than that," a third user pointed out.

While it's understandable why job hopping would be a red flag for a hiring manager, when done strategically and for the right reasons, job hopping can be a positive career move that brings valuable benefits to individuals.

