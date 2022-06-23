Anne Hathaway Reveals What Canceled Star She's Still A Fan Of After #MeToo

Star of "The Princess Diarie"s and "The Devil Wears Prada," Anne Hathaway, recently met with Interview Magazine and answered 20 questions from some of her best friends and colleagues.

The critically acclaimed and well-perceived actress answered many of her questions with grace and poise, adding comments to assure that she adores the person behind the queries — but one question stood out among all the others.

Mindy Kaling, who starred in The Office and currently produces her own Netflix series, Never Have I Ever, asked her friend about what celebrity she still supports despite them receiving backlash.

Anne Hathaway said that she still 'secretly loves' Aziz Ansari’s work.

“What problematic or canceled person’s art do you still secretly love?” Kaling asked of her dear friend Hathaway. “I will go first. I still love ‘Hannah and Her Sisters’ and I watch it every year.”

“Hannah and Her Sisters” is a 1986 film directed by Woody Allen, who also stars in it alongside his ex-girlfriend, Mia Farrow.

Allen had previously been accused of molesting one of their adopted daughters, Dylan Farrow, back in 2013, but denied the allegations and claimed that their sole purpose was to tarnish his reputation.

Hathaway pondered her answer to the question, and finally settled on an answer, saying "Aziz Ansari. I think Master of None is one of my favorite modern romantic series. Yeah."

"Parks and Recreation" actor and comedian Aziz Ansari, was accused in January 2018 of sexual misconduct after a woman who used the pseudonym, “Grace,” said she felt like she had been coerced into having sex with him during a date in his apartment.

Ansari’s allegations were something of a debate and sparked a lot of controversy among those who were following the “#MeToo” movement with passion in their hearts and justice on their mind.

It seemed like no one could agree on what the right answer was — one half believed that the allegations lodged against Ansari trivialized the whole movement since there were other, more serious abuse allegations, while the other half believed that he was completely wrong.

During his Netflix comedy special, “Right Now,” which was released a year later in July 2019, he addressed the allegations and expressed the deep regret that caused him to rethink “every date I’ve ever been on.”

“There’s times I felt scared, there’s times I felt humiliated, there’s times I felt embarrassed, and ultimately I just felt terrible that this person felt this way,” he said during the special, referring to how he felt in the year after the allegations were lodged against him.

Kaling has also defended Ansari in the past after she was criticized for attending one of his comedy shows after his brief hiatus.

According to Vanity Fair, she wrote “I’m a feminist and standing up for women is very important to me. I’m not rehabbing him Bc I think he did a fine job doing it himself” in an Instagram comment.

Hathaway also calls herself a feminist and has stood up for woman’s rights in the past, but has solidified her stance in this interview as well, thanks to a question from Matthew McConaughey.

The Interstellar actor asked his former co-star, “What does feminism mean to you?”

“In this moment in particular, it exists on multiple levels,” she explains. “It is the definition of a human being that believes in equality for women, but I would add for all genders. And feminism as a movement is of course complicated, but also should be moving towards the concept of feminism not being provocative.”

In short, the concept that equality for people of all genders isn’t something that should spark controversy.

This could apply to Ansari, who sought forgiveness and self-growth after making a mistake in the past, despite continuing to be a controversial figure today.

