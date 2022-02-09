Adele Sparks Engagement Rumors By Wearing A Diamond Ring On Brits Red Carpet

Adele has sparked engagement rumors after being photographed walking the Brit Awards red carpet with a diamond placed firmly on her ring finger.

Many fans speculate that this is the singer's way of subtly announcing that she is engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul.

Adele made her first appearance at the Brit Awards since 2016, it almost seems intentional that for her first time back after six years it be only right that she announces her potential engagement on a monumental night.

ADELE OH MY GOD wait a min- is she engaged? Did I miss something? pic.twitter.com/s2GGzhgD0B — anastasia (@meanddarling) February 8, 2022

Adele dazzled in a custom velvet Armani Privé gown, but of course the glittering ring on her finger stole the show.

Is Adele engaged?

After appearing on the Brits red carpet with an engagement ring, it's safe to assume Adele likely is engaged to Rich Paul.

A source claimed the rumors about Adele's engagement are true.

Instagram's favorite celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi, shared an anonymous tip in which someone claimed an A-list singer who was seen with the ring is engaged.

Deuxmoi posted this today...

I'm pretty sure its adele and rich cause she's wearing a ring on her finger pic.twitter.com/W1GnMVBbR5 — #FREEDBRITNEY (@cuteasbutton87) February 9, 2022

Many were quick to assume the post was about Adele.

Adele and Rich Paul first went public last year.

Adele, 33, and Rich Paul, 40, have been dating since last summer, choosing to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

Adele had first went Instagram official with Paul in September 2021, sharing a series of photos where one included the 'Easy On Me' singer and Paul looking quite fancy while posing in a photo booth.

Paul, who is the CEO and founder of Klutch Sports Group, and the head of UTA Sports, is known as one of the NBA's biggest agents.

Paul is close friends with LeBron James after meeting him while James was still a teenager in 2002, the duo quickly becoming close friends.

Paul's list of famous all-star clients include James, Ben Simmons, Draymond Green, and Lonzo Ball.

Paul is also reporedly working on a memoir which is set to be published by Roc Lit 101, a publishing division of Jay-Z's entertainment company Roc Nation.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Adele opened up about meeting Paul for the first time at a mutual friend's birthday party a few years back.

She ended up reconnecting with Paul last spring, around the same time her father had passed away.

She's not as concerned about being private with her life because she's very happy with Rich," a source told E! News.

Recently, Adele shut down rumors that her and Paul's relationship was becoming "strained."

In an Instagram post about her Brit Award's peformance and her upcoming appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show,' Adele seemingly responded to reports that she was "trying to save her relationship."

"I'm really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!" she wrote at the time. "I'll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I'm in town too! I'm looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love," the singer wrote in the caption.

While at the Brits, Adele took home three out of the four awards she'd been nominated for, including Song and Album of the Year.

The singer dedicated her Album of the Year award to her son, Angelo, and ex-husband, Simon Konecki, whom Adele filed for divorce from in 2019 after getting married in 2017.

"This album was all of our journey, not just mine," Adele said, referencing her album '30,' which details her divorce from Konecki.

"I'm very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that was about something so personal to me, 'cuz not many people do stuff like that anymore," the singer continued.

"My son has been so gracious — so gracious and kind and patient with me over the last couple of years … [this award is] for him."

