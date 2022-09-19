Model Claims She Had An Affair With Adam Levine & Leaks Texts Of Him Asking To Name His Baby After Her

A social media influencer and model is claiming she was having an affair with Adam Levine.

Sumner Stroh took to TikTok on Monday, September 19, to expose texts allegedly sent by the Maroon 5 frontman, who has been married to Victoria’s Secret model Behanti Prinsloo since 2014.

“I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” begins Stroh in her TikTok video.

Sumner Stroh claims the affair with Adam Levine lasted a year.

23-year-old Stroh is an Instagram account with over 300k followers and a popular OnlyFans creator.

She says was “young and naive” and now feels “exploited” by the singer.

In the video, Stroh shared screenshots of messages which appear to be sent by Levine’s verified Instagram account.

“It is truly unreal how f–king hot you are,” one message reads. “Like it blows my mind.”

“I mean I think the same,” Stroh replies.

“You are 50 times hotter in person,” Levine allegedly writes back.

Stroh does not specify when the affair took place but reveals screenshots of messages that show dates ranging from April to June — though the year is not included.

Stroh claims she stopped talking to the singer “over a period of months” but says he “came back into [her] life” with an odd request.

Stroh claims Levine asked to name his child after her.

In a final message, which was sent on June 1, Levine allegedly tells Stroh he is considering the name “Sumner” for his son.

“Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner,” Levine allegedly wrote.

“You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

Levine and Prinsloo have two daughters, Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4. Prinsloo is currently pregnant with the third child.

“My morals were unknowingly compromised, I was completely manipulated,” Stroh says of the affair.

“I never wanted to come forward because obviously, I know the implications that come with doing what I do,” Stroh adds, saying she knows the stereotypes that come with her career and originally intended on handling things privately.

“I had sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends that I thought I trusted and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid. So, here I am.”

Stroh’s video has amassed over 1.6 million views since being posted.

Several commenters have shared their support for the social media star while others have criticized her for knowingly dating a married man.

"I agree that there was probably an unbalanced power dynamic with him being so famous, but you still knew he was married," reads one comment.

"Sending love to his wife, the children, and only the wife and children," says another.

