Questions Raised After Mom Of Idaho Murder Victim Allegedly Arrested Days After Daughter's Death

In the University of Idaho’s Kibbie Dome on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, a candlelight vigil was held in honor of the four victims that were brutally murdered in a home just off campus on November 13.

The families of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves were all in attendance, but the family of fellow University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle was unable to make it.

Although they announced a separate service for her on Friday, many were saddened that there was no one there to speak on her behalf during the vigil and looked into her family situation.

Who is Xana Kernodle’s mom?

Reports claim Xana's mom is a woman named Cara Kernoodle is currently an inmate in a county jail in northern Idaho.

True crime sleuths are making the claim after discovering a woman with the same last name as the 20-year-old in jail records.

Cara Kernoodle was arrested six days after Xana's murder.

An image of the inmate list at Kootenai County Jail in Idaho has been circulating social media as web detectives scour for any and all information regarding the Idaho murders — and many allege that Xana Kernodle’s mother, Cara Denise Kernodle, is on that list.

Arrested just six days after the tragic murders occurred, Cara is being held on a $50,000 bond for Possession Of A Controlled Substance — drugs under Schedule 1 and Schedule 2.

Cara is Xana Kernodle’s mother and she was arrested on Nov. 19th for an outstanding drug related warrant. Explains possible motive and why Moscow Police believe the University of Idaho murders were targeted. pic.twitter.com/vXH2x3wSAd — Kyle Wendel (@kylewendel) November 26, 2022

There’s no official confirmation on the identity of Xana’s mother and it’s unclear whether Cara’s arrest has any connection with the crime that occurred, but original skepticism surrounding the newly uncovered information gained traction when baseball writer Stacie Wheeler joined the conversation.

Her now-deleted post included a link to previous arrests that were made in 2013, listing Cara Denise Kernodle as being arrested in Rathdrum, Idaho, for driving without privileges.

Many others in the conversation seemed confident that they could confirm this Cara person was Xana’s mother — linking a photo of her with two girls that they believed were Xana and her sister Jazzmin.

Xana’s mother’s identity has not been confirmed, but her father has previously spoken out about his daughter’s death.

While some crime sleuths have criticized Cara online, it is important to remember that Xana's mother is grieving the loss of a child and should not be linked to the crime without evidence.

Xana's father, Jeffrey Kernodle has expressed his frustration with the investigation.

In a conversation with The Independent, Jeffrey Kernodle, Xana’s father, depressed his frustrations with the lack of information coming out of the investigation.

He claimed that the FBI was “not saying anything,” and described the tragedy as “unthinkable.”

“How can you protect some kid? You keep them at home and don’t let him go to college? They’re not gonna stay at home like that,” he said. “So, it’s really mind-boggling. It’s just completely unthinkable and it’s the worst nightmare.”

In a conversation with CBS, he said that she loved to have “fun.”

“She didn’t really worry about the drama and stuff that much. She was never into that. She just liked having fun. Never about materialistic things,” he said.

He claimed that one thing the autopsy showed for certain was her will and her fight to the bitter end.

“Bruises, torn by the knife. She’s a tough kid. Whatever she wanted to do, she could do it,” Kernodle said.

Jeffrey wasn’t able to make it to the candlelight vigil that was held earlier this week and it’s unknown at this point if he will be attending his daughter’s service at the university on Friday.

Ethan Chapin's brother has also spoken highly of Xana.

In a Reddit post, Eric Chapin praised his late brother's girlfriend, describing her kind demeanor during their first meeting when she spent two weeks at his home in July.

"If the 2 weeks we got to meet her represent her and [the] life she lived, the world is missing 2 very amazing people. Two kids in their 20s that are stripped of being great parents if they wanted that, and amazing role models for the next generation."

