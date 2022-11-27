Woman Posts Video Dancing To Upbeat Song While Describing The Traumatic Way She Lost Her Husband

Dealing with grief can look different for many people.

Some laugh, some cry, and some even get angry — but it also looks like people hop on trends to showcase their grief in a rather bizarre way.

One woman decided to tell her story of grief in an interesting TikTok video.

The woman dances to Meghan Trainor as she recounts how her husband was murdered.

The video, posted by Jessica Ayers (@thesingingwidow) showed the woman dancing to Meghan Trainor’s song “Made You Look” as text pops up recounting how her husband was murdered at their baby’s welcome home party.

“Eight years ago, a man shot and killed my husband,” the text reads as she smiles while dancing.

The deleted video was posted to a thread on Reddit titled “r/TikTokCringe,” where people showcase the weirder videos posted to the site.

In the comments, many were confused.

“I don’t like this form of interpretive dancing,” one user joked. Another user found it slightly disturbing.

“I can understand using a popular sound to bring attention to important social issues, it makes sense," they wrote. "But her husband's killer was prosecuted & she just seems to be bragging on herself in a weird f–-king way.”

But while the original video has since been deleted, Ayers's response to the criticism is still up on her account.

“It was all very hard to get to that point in my life and yeah I’m f–king dancing because why not? I’m happy again and I’m proud of how far I’ve come,” she said.

“How many people that are on here being negative about me dancing because I’m happy again can say that.”

This wouldn't be the first time people used TikTok to express their grief.

Other TikTok videos have gone viral for showcasing the exact same thing.

In December of last year, a mother’s video went viral for showing her dancing with her stillborn child.

The post has since been taken down but the mother had said that “it’s not a joke. It’s my coping mechanism.”

The mother, Lexie, posted a YouTube video explaining why she decided to post those videos.

“The only time I could get [her] to kick was when I was up making TikTok dances,” Lexie said. “So I said ‘You know what, I’m going to show my baby off to the world.’”

Lexie further explained that by making the controversial TikTok, she felt at peace with the loss of her daughter.

“To this day I don’t feel bad about it,” Lexie added. “I still watch those videos every single day. People don’t understand that it was never meant to be a joke, it was never meant to be disrespectful.”

While it’s easy to sit and judge others for the spectacle they seemingly put on, many don’t stop and take the time to think about how others grieve differently than them.

Grief can take many different shapes and forms, and if somebody wants to dance the pain away, let them.

Victoria Soliz is a writer with YourTango who covers news and entertainment content. Her work explores pop culture trends, film and TV, and celebrity news