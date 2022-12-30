28-Year-Old Criminology Student Bryan Kohberger Arrested In Connection With The Idaho Murders

A suspect, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, has been arrested in Scranton, Pennsylvania in connection to the quadruple homicide known as the “Idaho Murders” that occurred on November 13, 2022.

A SWAT team took him into custody around 3 AM, December 30, 2022.

Authorities believe he’s connected to the murders of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, who were all murdered in the middle of the night just minutes away from their University of Idaho campus.

Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State University criminology graduate student, was apprehended by Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI this morning, according to ABC 6 Action News.

Who is Bryan Kohberger? Details about the Idaho murder suspect that was arrested.

1. He was a criminology student at Washington State University 15 minutes away.

According to various reports online, Kohberger was studying criminology as a graduate student for his Ph.D. at Washington State University, which was 15 minutes away from the University of Idaho.

Kohberger previously attended the Pennsylvania school DeSales University, where he graduated with a Master's in Criminal Justice in May 2022.

Image Credit: Washington State University

2. Kohberger was conducting a study on the ‘Emotions & Psychological Traits’ of criminals.

Internet sleuths uncovered Kohberger’s private Reddit account where he posted the details about a study he was conducting for classes while he was still working on his Master's in Criminal Justice at DeSales University in Pennsylvania.

“We are interested in understanding how emotions and psychological traits influence the decision-making involved in committing a crime,” the study read.

They promised complete confidentiality to those who participated and asked criminals to “detail your thoughts, emotions, and actions from the beginning to end of the crime commission process.”

Image Credit: DeSales University

3. When apprehended, Kohberger ‘asked if anyone else was arrested’ and had a ‘quiet, blank stare.’

Brian Entin, the Senior National Correspondent for News Nation, reported information that was shared with him regarding the details of Kohberger’s arrest.

“I am told when Idaho quadruple homicide suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger was in custody — he ‘asked if anyone else was arrested.’” Entin tweeted. “I’m told he had a ‘quiet, blank stare.’”

People online speculated what Kohberger could have meant by the question, wondering if he was trying to mislead the police into believing other people were involved or if he simply wanted to know if he was the only suspect.

I am told when Idaho quadruple homicide suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger was in custody — he “asked if anyone else was arrested.”

I’m told he had a “quiet, blank stare.” — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) December 30, 2022

4. Kohberger was connected to the Hyundai Elantra Moscow Police were searching for.

According to NBC News, “A Hyundai Elantra was taken away from the person's home in Pennsylvania on Friday, law enforcement sources said.”

The Moscow Police Department had been searching for a white Hyundai Elantra in connection to the Idaho murders.

They had previously stated that they believed the owner of the vehicle was privy to knowledge that was essential to their investigation but confirmed that they had no suspects at that point in time.

5. Monroe County Police are holding Kohberger without bail.

According to Kohberger's arrest report, the suspect is being held at the prison without bail.

He's currently awaiting extradition back to Idaho at the Monroe County Prison.

Image Credit: Monroe County Police Department

The Moscow Police Department has yet to make any official announcement regarding the arrest, but have announced a press conference for today, December 30, 2022.

“Police Chief James Fry will give an update of the ongoing investigation into the quadruple homicide that occurred at 1122 King Road on Sunday, November 13,” reads their post on Facebook.

Entin was able to speak to the Goncalves family about the arrest, which he claims gave them “incredible relief.”

Goncalves family tells me they feel incredible relief.

And to think the arrest happened on the same day as Kaylee and Maddie’s celebration of life service, — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) December 30, 2022

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.