Family Of Man Killed By OnlyFans Model Outraged By Lack Of Charges As Video Shows Her In Miami Bar After His Death

An OnlyFans model who was released after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend was confronted by a stranger after being seen out and about in a Miami hotel bar.

Courtney Tailor, whose real name is Courtney Clenney, can be seen in the video footage of the encounter, accompanied by her father, in the lobby of the Grand Beach Hotel in Miami when someone off-camera demands that they leave.

"Right now, you should go. Because you killed your boyfriend," the person confronting Clenney can be heard saying. Her response is inaudible, but the other person quickly responded, "Yeah, you did."

As Clenney and her father are seen walking away, she turns around and says, "He tried to [inaudible]."

The person heckling her speaks over Clenney's statement, saying, "Yeah, okay."

Not this fool @CourtneyTailor being out at a bar in Miami like she didn’t just kill @TobyObumseli a few days ago… but I thought you were mentally unstable & suicidal? it’s the audacity for me. pic.twitter.com/ezQr4YS5lB — Beauty by Ashley O. LLC (@__AshleyO) April 9, 2022

Why hasn't Courtney Tailor been charged with Christian Toby Obumseli's murder?

Miami police have not addressed why charges have not been brought against Clenney, who claims she acted to protect herself and accuses Obumseli of being abusive.

Clenney, 25, who fatally stabbed Obumseli, 27, in their Miami condo on April 3 said on Monday that she had acted in self-defense, a claim that was made days after the victim's family said there was "no cause to believe" that Obumseli posed a threat.

In a statement, the Miami Police Department revealed that they were investigating a domestic violence dispute that left Obumseli dead. The couple had been involved in a physical altercation that ended in a fatal stabbing and Obumseli was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Clenney's lawyer, Frank Prieto, told CBS Miami that the couple's two-year relationship had been "complicated" and "clearly toxic." The stabbing had come one week after Clenney kicked Obumseli out of her apartment on allegations of abuse.

Authorities arrived at the scene of the alleged attack, where they discovered Clenney in the residence with Obumseli. She was interviewed by detectives — but after a week and a half, no charges have been filed in his killing.

"The preliminary investigation determined that both Mr. Obumseli and the female had been involved in a physical altercation," police said in a statement.

Prieto identified that his client did not commit a crime because she was a victim of domestic violence and had acted in self-defense.

"This is a tragedy for all involved but it was not criminal conduct," he told The Miami Herald. "Courtney was defending herself and the investigation will reveal exactly that."

Obumseli's family has refuted Clenney's claims.

According to NBC News, Obumseli's cousin, Karen Egbuna, disagreed with the self-defense claim, saying, "Toby was raised with a, by a very strong family with strong morals, strong values, he does not come from that."

His family also described him as a "soft-spoken man," saying "the idea that this was warranted is unthinkable."

In the aftermath of the fatal stabbing, Clenney had been "Baker Acted," which means that she was admitted to a mental health facility for evaluation and treatment.

"As Courtney struggles with the pain of being a survivor of domestic violence and the aftermath of the events that evening, we ask that the community and Christian's family allow the police and the state to conduct their independent investigation of the events," Prieto told the Herald.

Miami police have not addressed whether or not they plan to request criminal charges against Clenney, or if she had been a victim of domestic violence and the stabbing had been out of self-defense.

Obumseli's family has since set up a GoFundMe page to cover all funeral costs and attorney fees.

