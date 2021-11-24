Internet Sleuths Question Where Brian Laundrie's Gun Is After Lawyer Confirms Cause Of Death

The case of Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito is all but forgotten as some questions get left unanswered and followers of the case can’t seem to let them go.

Recently, the Laundrie family lawyer, Steven Bertolino, announced that Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

BREAKING #BrianLaundrie, the suspect in the death of #GabbyPetito, died from a self inflicted gunshot wound to the head. #BreakingNews

Now that the cause of Laundrie’s death is confirmed, internet sleuths are left with one question and seemingly no answers even after months of searching.

Where is Brian Laundrie's gun?

The discovery of a gun alongside Brian's remains has never been confirmed leaving room for speculation about where it is.

The Carlton Reserve flooded and for at least a month after Brian disappeared in mid-September. There was a vasr search for the only person of interest in the case of Petito’s homicide — who died of strangulation and was last seen and known to be with Laundrie, her boyfriend.

When law enforcement reopened the park after a month of unsuccesful searches it was Christopher and Roberta Laundrie who were able to lead police to evidence that would bring the search to a close.

It was them who found some of Brian’s possessions — including the notebook whose contents have not been revealed.

No gun was reported to be found in the Carlton Reserve.

A gun was not mentioned to have been among the evidence, though it's possible police kept this finding to themselves.

Police found partial remains in the Reserve and eventually confirmed that it was Brian’s body, before sending it over to forensic anthropologists who were able to determine the cause and manner of death and provide closure to Brian’s parents.

Closure, however, hasn’t hit followers of the case. The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, but where was the gun they’re talking about?

The Laundries reportedly handed over all of their guns to the FBI.

On September 17th, the FBI went to the Laundrie family home and requested a bunch of items that could help them in their investigation as well as asking them to turn all of their firearms over.

Sources close to the investigation told Fox News Digital that one of the guns was missing from the residence, although it is unclear whether or not it’s the same gun that was used to take his own life.

The FBI spent weeks in the Carlton Reserve looking for Brian and couldn’t find him, followers of the case have likely spent a similar amount of time up to now looking for any sort of evidence, and still nothing — no gun.

Sleuths have not tracked down Brian Laundrie's gun.

There’s one woman who spent 10 days, 5 hours a day, looking for the rest of Brian’s remains, still no gun.

The days of wild conspiracy theories are over, but it has people wondering whether or not law enforcement actually found the gun and didn’t report it, or if it was simply never found and is still lying somewhere at the bottom of the Carlton Reserve waters — because, of course, guns sink.

In the statement released by Bertolino announcing Brian’s cause and manner of death, he said that Chris and Roberta are “hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families,” but the Petito family still has no idea what really happened to their daughter and who her killer was.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.