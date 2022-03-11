14-Year-Old Girl & Her Mom Arrested After She Made 'Kill List' Targetting 8 Classmates

A 14-year-old girl in Florida was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after authorities said she made a "kill list."

According to Chief Deputy Brian Hester, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office had received been contacted by school faculty at West Gate K-8 School after they had received an "anonymous tip," indicating that a student had created a list on her phone labeled as a "kill list."

The teenager's 'kill list' allegedly targetted 8 different students at her school.

The teenager, whose name will not be released since she is a minor, was charged with eight counts of written threats, one for each students name that had been found in her phone.

“After an anonymous tip on Tuesday afternoon, school faculty notified deputies of a list of eight juveniles’ names on [her] phone that she had labeled as a ‘kill list,’” Hester said. “The parents of these juveniles have been contacted.”

After being contacted by the school, police launched an investigation and were sent to the teenager's home to search for any weapons that could be used to carry out the threat.

Following a search through the girl's home, police ended up finding cocaine and drug paraphernalia allegedly out in the open.

The conditions of the teen's home led to her mother being arrested.

When police entered the teenager's bedroom they encountered the smell of animal feces and urine. There were also roaches all over the floor, walls, in animal cages, and on animal food, according to the arresting affidavit.

The teenager's mattress had also been covered in dry animal feces. Her bathroom also had empty bottles covering the floor. The sink, toilet and bathtub were dirty with roaches and animal feces everywhere.

Police eventually made their way to the kitchen, where the floor was dirty and the refrigerator and freezer had "not been kept up," according to the affidavit.

It was when authorities had entered Brooke Hinkle's room, the mother of the 14-year-old girl, that they noticed a pipe allgedly used for smoking crack cocoaine. Officers also found drugs sitting out on shelves in the family's living room.

No weapons had been found at the child's home, Hester said. But conditions there were described as “deplorable.”

The teen's mother, 40, was arrested and charged with child neglect, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia after a search of the home. She is currently being held at the St. Lucie County jail on a $6,350 bond.

The 14-year-old girl was sent to the Department of Juvenile Justice for processing and after being charged for the written threats.

“We are committed to providing a safe learning environment for our children and continue to work diligently with St. Lucie Public Schools to do so,” Hester said.

“It is also imperative for parents to provide a safe home environment for their children and to talk to their children about the dangers of written and verbal threats in school settings as well as the consequences of their actions.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.