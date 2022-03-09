Two Children Stabbed While Saving Their Mom From Being Raped By Co-Worker Who Broke Into Their Home

A man in Philadelphia has been arrested following a horrific attack against a woman and her sons at their home.

The man accused of attempting to rape a woman who has not been named before inflicting violence against her children.

The sons were stabbed as they tried to save their mother.

On March 6, 2022, police responded to a 911 call in broad daylight in Philadelphia. A few hours later, Hengjian Ni, a 39-year-old New York man was arrested after turning himself in.

Ni was arrested for three counts of Simple Assault, three counts of Aggravated Assault, three counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, three counts of Attempted Murder, Attempted Rape, Possessing Instruments of Crime and Burglary.

Allegedly, Hengjian Ni broke into the home of his 37-year-old coworker. It has been reported that Ni was armed when broke into the woman’s home with the intent to sexually assault her.

The woman’s 15-year-old and 10-year-old sons tried to stop Ni.

It isn’t fully known exactly what took place in the woman’s Philidelphia home, but it is believed that, when the boys went to intervene, Ni attacked all three of them.

Ni reportedly stabbed the the37-year-old mother and both her 15-year-old and 10-year-old sons multiple times each.

The mother sustained stab wounds throughout her body according to the police report, while the 15-year-old was stabbed twice in the back of the head and the 10-year-old was stabbed in the back of his head and left leg.

The victims went to a neighbor for help.

An unnamed neighbor called the police when she saw the children. The neighbor described seeing the second child come out of the home, saying, “Then the second kid came out covered in blood. He had a gash all across the top of his head.”

The neighbor then saw the suspect fleeing the scene and, with no sign of the boy’s mother, bravely went into the house to look for her. The scene in the house was horrific, the neighbor described finding the boys’ mother, saying, “She had blood on her pants, her hands, everywhere. And then we had to wait for the ambulance. She collapsed on the steps.”

All three of the victims were taken to a hospital and Ni was arrested.

Both of the boys are reportedly in stable condition, but the 37-year-old mother is still in critical condition.

Dan O'Reilly is a writer who covers news, politics, and social justice. Follow him on Twitter.