Ex-Boyfriend Allegedly Cleared In Idaho Quadruple Murders As Video Shows Victims With Mystery Man

On Sunday, November 13, 2022, four University of Idaho students were killed in their home by an unknown suspect.

Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 were murdered in between 3:00 and 4:00 am.

Police received a 911 call reporting that a person had been found unconscious at around noon on Sunday morning. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered the four deceased students.

Reports say there were two other roommates in the house during the killings, but they were unharmed. Police didn’t say whether or not they witnessed the violent incident. They have not been named as suspects.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the house littered with empty alcohol containers, which was not uncommon as parties were hosted there frequently.

According to Fox News, neighbors did hear a disturbance coming from the home that evening but said it sounded more like a party than an altercation.

Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were seen with a mystery man in a video taken near the University Of Idaho.

Mogen and Goncalves were spotted in a Twitch stream from a food truck that they happened to stop by on the way home before they were murdered.

The video is recorded at 1:41 am that Sunday morning. As they appear in frame, there seems to be a man walking towards the truck with them but he stands back while the women order food and interact with others near the truck. They don’t appear to be in distress.

The man appears to watch the two young women. He doesn’t order any food but simply stands in the background observing.

Madison sees someone she knows and goes over to hug them and once their food comes, Kaylee snaps a video, presumably for social media, before the two women exit out of view of the camera.

The man waits a few seconds and then gestures in their direction before he, too, leaves in the same direction they did.

Kaylee’s sister, Olivia, watched the video and was confused by the fact that her sister never noticed that they were being watched and subsequently followed.

She said, “Kaylee’s not stupid. She’s a smart girl. She’s a strong girl. She’s a mean girl. She’s a fighter.” The family is trying desperately to understand what took place in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

The night started Saturday evening at around 10:00 pm. The two friends took an Uber to a bar in downtown Moscow called The Corner Club.

Reportedly, the atmosphere was upbeat, and the ladies were in “good spirits”. They left there around 1:00 am, stopped by the food truck, and took an Uber home at about 1:56 am.

As we now know, they were stabbed to death just one to two hours later along with their friends, Chapin and Kernodle.

Police have allegedly cleared an ex-boyfriend of one of the Idaho students.

A local news outlet, Idaho Tribune, shared an update via Twitter claiming, “Moscow Police Dept has told Idaho Tribune reporters that the individual seen in the above street camera footing is NOT ex-boyfriend of the deceased. Moscow PD has interviewed ex-boyfriend and he has been 'cleared.'"

The statement does not name which of the victim's exes has been cleared.

Initially, the homicides were called a “crime of passion” but the coroner has since ruled out the possibility of a murder-suicide.

They have also confirmed the killings were not a result of a hostage situation and continue to reiterate that there is no risk to the local community.

The school ended up canceling classes on the Monday after the incident and set up on-site counseling for students.

This tragic story is heartbreaking, and our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students whose lives were lost. We hope that whoever committed this crime is held accountable.

