Casey Anthony Reveals What She Believes Happened The Day Her Daughter Died

Nearly a decade following the trial of Casey Anthony, Peacock has announced a three-part docuseries set to start streaming on November 29th.

This will be the first time Anthony has spoken on camera following the death of her daughter, Caylee and it seems like she’ll be doubling down with her claims about what happened.

What does Casey Anthony claim happened to Caylee Anthony?

According to People, in her extensive interview, Anthony claims her father — George Anthony — killed Caylee, or at least saw her die.

"I wasn't feeling that great, and I wanted to lay down. I had her lay in bed with me,” Anthony tells interviewers in the docuseries.

“I was awoken by [my father] shaking me and asking me where Caylee was. That didn't make sense. She would never even leave my room without telling me. I immediately started looking around the house. I go outside and I'm looking to see where she could be.”

Casey Anthony says her father killed Caylee.

Anthony then recounts how she saw her father, George Anthony, standing with the limp body of Caylee.

“He was standing there with her. She was soaking wet. He handed her to me. Said it was my fault. That I caused it. But he didn't rush to call 911 and he wasn't trying to resuscitate her. I collapsed with her in my arms. She was heavy, and she was cold,” Anthony said.

While speaking with Peacock, Anthony claims that after her father reassured her it would be okay, she left to stay with her then-boyfriend Lazzaro.

She didn’t tell anybody what had happened and according to her, was still under the impression that Caylee was alive.

“During the 31 days, I genuinely believed that Caylee was still alive. My father kept telling me she was ok. I had to keep following his instructions. He told me what to do. I tried to act as normal as I could.”

Caylee was last seen alive on June 16, 2008 but wasn't reported missing until July 15. Her body was found in a wooded area behind Anthony's parents home on December 11, after Anthony had already been caught lying about her daughter's whereabouts.

Anthony believes her father killed Caylee to cover up the fact that he was sexually abusing her.

In the trial, Anthony made the damning accusation that she was sexually abused by her father and furthers these claims in the docuseries.

“He'd put a pillow over my face and smother me to knock me out. That happened several times. I'm sure there were times where I was incapacitated as a child where my body was limp and lifeless,” she said in her upcoming interview.

Anthony is sure now that’s why Caylee was killed.

"I wish every day I had said something to someone about something. Maybe then things would be different."

The new story differs drastically from Anthony’s original statement.

Many who are familiar with the case will remember how Anthony consistently gave the police false statements.

In her original statement to the police, Anthony told a tale of how “her daughter vanished after she left her with a babysitter named Zenaida Fernandez-Gonzalez, who has also disappeared.”

Shortly after, cadaver dogs picked up the scent of human decomposition in the back of Anthony’s car and later discovered the body of 2-year-old Caylee near the Anthony's home.

Anthony was found not guilty on the charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated manslaughter of a child. She was, however, found guilty on four misdemeanor counts for providing false information to law enforcement.

At her trial, Anthony's defense team put forward the idea that Caylee drowned in the family's pool and was found by George Anthony. While taking the stand George denied sexually abusing his daughter.

Victoria Soliz is a writer with YourTango who covers news and entertainment content. Her work explores pop culture trends, film and TV, and celebrity news