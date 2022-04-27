Blood Spatters On Alex Murdaugh’s Clothes Allegedly Put Him At Scene Of His Wife & Son’s Murder

Over 10 months after the death of his wife and son, Alex Murdaugh has been linked to the scene of their murder.

The murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh have remained unsolved as an investigation has unearthed a complex web of criminal action and corruption surrounding the South Carolina family.

Yet, the latest evidence may mean officials at South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office are close to filing charges in the double homicide.

Blood spatters on Alex Murdaugh’s clothes allegedly link him to Maggie and Paul’s murders.

FITSNews reports that a shirt worn by Murdaugh on the night of the murder was found to have a significant amount of high-velocity impact spatter from at least one of the victims of the shooting.

This would place him at the scene of the murder.

The forensic evidence on his clothing “could have only come from one thing,” according to sources close to the investigation.

The evidence was reportedly analyzed and confirmed by multiple forensic experts, including at least one out-of-state laboratory.

The evidence contradicts Alex Murdaugh’s alibi.

Murdaugh’s camp has repeatedly insisted that he has an “ironclad alibi” and was visiting his parents' home in Varnville when the shootings took place at his Islandton hunting property.

“I can assure you that we have Alex’s whereabouts accounted for completely at that time,” Murdaugh’s attorney Jim Griffin told Fox Carolina in October 2021. “That night? He’s sitting on the bedside of his mother at her house when the coroner says the murders happened … and watching a game show on television.”

Alex Murdaugh claims he came home and found the bodies of his wife and son.

The disgraced attorney claimed he arrived home after 9:30 p.m. and found his wife and son dead. He called 911 at 10:07 p.m.

In the call, he claims that he was not home. He is also warned by an operator not to touch the bodies.

“I don’t want you to touch them at all, OK? I don’t know if you’ve already touched them but I don’t want you to touch them just in case they can get any kind of evidence, OK?” the operator can be heard saying.

“I already touched them trying to get a … um … trying to see if they were breathing,” Murdaugh responded.

Murdaugh’s clothes from that night were stained with blood – which is consistent with his claims that he touched the bodies after they had been shot.

However, the presence of the high-velocity impact spatters implies that he was near the victims at the exact moment that they were shot.

Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were reported to have been shot ‘execution-style.’

Maggie Murdaugh was shot multiple times with a high-powered rifle.

Reportedly, one of the bullets went through her back and another allegedly went through the back of her head as she was lying on the ground facedown.

Paul Murdaugh was reportedly killed by a shotgun wound to the head and chest.

At least one of the weapons used in the shooting is reported to have belonged to the Murdaugh family.

Alex Murdaugh remains the only named person of interest in the murders of his wife and son.

Since the murders, Murdaugh has been charged with multiple financial crimes and faces numerous civil lawsuits.

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.