Forensic Evidence Allegedly Links Alex Murdaugh To The Double Murders Of His Wife And Son

A shocking new revelation in the Murdaugh murders investigation suggests that Alex Murdaugh may be tied to the death of his wife and son.

It has been almost seven months since Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were shot dead at the family’s home in Colleton County, South Carolina.

Now, as Murdaugh remains entrenched in seven active criminal investigations, the disgraced 53-year-old attorney could be facing his most scandalous charge yet.

Forensic evidence allegedly links Alex Murdaugh to the murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh.

Multiple sources close to the ongoing investigation have told FITSNews that physical, forensic evidence directly ties Murdaugh to the double homicide.

The evidence has been described as “substantial and serious.”

The still-unsolved June 7, 2021 murders brought intense publicity to the family and shed a light on the Murdaugh family’s laundry list of alleged criminal conduct.

Alex Murdaugh claims to have found Paul and Maggie’s bodies.

Murdaugh contacted the police around 10:07 p.m. to report that he had found the bodies of his wife and son after arriving at the family’s 1,700-acre hunting property near Islandton, S.C.

Alex Murdaugh was quickly named a person of interest in the days following the homicides however the father of two was later said to have an “ironclad alibi.”

Paul Murdaugh is said to have been killed by two shotgun wounds to the head and chest.

Maggie was reportedly shot and killed by a semi-automatic rifle at or around the time her son was killed.

It is also reported that at least one of the weapons used in the murders belonged to the Murdaugh family.

Alex Murdaugh’s story has unravelled since the murders.

In the weeks following the murders, many pointed to the family’s sketchy past, Paul’s involvement in a boat crash that killed a friend, the suspicious death of the family’s housekeeper and allegations that Buster Murdaugh, the eldest son, was involved in a 2015 hit and run.

Then, Murdaugh’s own law firm announced that they were investigating allegations that Alex Murdaugh had stolen millions of dollars for the firm.

Murdaugh was then reported to be checking into a rehab facility to seek treatment for drug and alcohol abuse.

He resigned from the firm and, shortly after, had his law license suspended.

Murdaugh was also the “victim” of a Labor Day shooting, though escaped without serious injury, in what originally looked like a murder attempt.

Since then, Murdaugh has been arrested for lying to police about the shooting which is now suspected to have been staged by Murdaugh himself.

He faces a total of 51 charges in crimes that include fraud, theft, money laundering, forgery and lying to police.

In December, the presiding judge of the South Carolina statewide grand jury set bond for Murdaugh at $7 million on these charges. He remains behind bars at the Richland County detention center.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is also investigating the other suspicious deaths that have been linked to the Murdaugh family.

There has been no official confirmation on whether Murdaugh will be charged in connection to the murders of his wife and son.

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.