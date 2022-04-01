Ambulance Worker Arrested After Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Teen While Transporting Her To Hospital

A California ambulance worker has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

He was arrested on Friday and charged with felony sexual penetration with bodily injury on a minor over 14, and was booked into the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center.

Jason Dean Anderson is accused of sexually assaulting the 16-year-old while she was in the back of his ambulance.

Jason Dean Anderson, 22, had been on duty in the back of an American Medical Response ambulance last week when he “sexually assaulted and solicited sexual acts from the teenage patient,” according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

“The investigation revealed the suspect … sexually assaulted and solicited sexual acts from the teenage patient during a medical transport. Mr. Anderson was booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center for sexual assault related charges with a minor," the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

According to attorney Dan Gilleon, who represents the underage victim, the 16-year-old girl was being transported from her school to a nearby Temecula-area hospital after suffering from a mental crisis. Gilleon said the teen was restrained in the back of the ambulance, which was being driven by an unnamed male ambulance employee.

“He’s totally taking advantage of her vulnerabilities,” Gilleon said. “This is the ultimate power disparity.”

The teenage victim had been trying to sleep in class which led her to being sent to the school office, according to an interview with CBS Los Angeles.

From the office, she was transported by the first ambulance to the hospital. While she was getting her vitals taken in the back of the ambulance, she explained that she was talking to a friend on the phone.

"I was joking around with my friend and I said I wanted to kill myself, as a joke, and then I was put on a hold."

Anderson also allegedly told the victim that he'd done this before.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has urged anyone who has yet to come forward to do so.

"The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department believes there may be additional victims that have yet to come forward and any victim is encouraged to contact Investigator Wesley Martinelli from the Southwest Sheriff’s Station at (951) 696-3006."

In an interview with NBC Los Angeles, the teenage girl spoke more about the incident, telling the news outlet, "He asked my name and age. He asked me if I’m sexually active."

"I said, ‘No.’ What really concerned me was he kept pressing that subject," she continued. Within minutes, Anderson began kissing her. She said he asked her to perform other sexual acts, and when she refused, he continued anyway.

"My mind was racing. I was like, 'When is this ride going to be over?'"

“He told me there was other young women that he did stuff with — and that he had a new girl every week," she said, adding that it had been the other EMT who reported Anderson.

"I am so grateful because if it wasn't for him, I feel like I wouldn't have said anything because I wouldn't know who to talk to."

Anderson was placed on administrative leave after being identified as the worker who allegedly sexually assaulted the teeanger girl, which was confirmed in a statement to KTLA by American Medical Response official.

"We were informed of an alleged incident involving an AMR Riverside employee. Following an internal investigation of the allegations, the incident was reported to the Riverside Sheriff’s Department for further review."

"The employee in question was placed on administrative leave during the course of our internal investigation and has not worked since the day the alleged incident took place. AMR will cooperate fully during the course of the Riverside Sheriff’s investigation,” the statement reads.

A day after being apprehended by authorities, Anderson was released on $75,000 bond.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.