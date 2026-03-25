Because nobody is 100% perfect, it's normal to make mistakes. In fact, according to global keynote speaker and facilitator Eduardo Briceño, even though those errors are uncomfortable, they're necessary for improvement. But there are some faults that go beyond mishaps or misunderstandings. And whether it's misusing company supplies or refusing to take responsibility, you may be on the brink of getting fired if you make these honest mistakes at work.

These errors may seem small, but they can have huge consequences. While many employees believe that major misconduct is one of the only things that leads to termination, in reality, a pattern of mistakes can raise serious concerns about reliability, judgment, and professionalism. And over time, these everyday missteps can slowly erode trust.

You may be on the brink of getting fired if you make these 10 honest mistakes at work

1. You speak on behalf of the company

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Companies care about their image and how they're perceived. So, going against their policies, goals, and visions is problematic, to say the least. Whether it's misrepresenting their overall mission or misspeaking on their behalf, this can be grounds for termination.

If you're not sure if what you're promising accurately represents your company's vision, always ask a superior. Because asking is the smallest difference between losing or keeping your job.

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2. You joke around too much

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Whether it's forming inside jokes with co-workers while on the clock or acting silly in important meetings, you may be on the brink of getting fired if you make these honest mistakes at work. Because while people love a good joke from time to time, in the place of work, it's unprofessional.

Joking is a delicate game that can land really well or really poorly. And because of the environment you're in, things can go south quickly. As a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found, while a good joke can boost the way other people perceive you, a bad joke can have the opposite effect. So, do yourself a favor and save the stand-up comedy for when you're at home.

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3. You lack emotional intelligence

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When a person has emotional intelligence, it means they have the ability to understand, manage, and express their emotions in a healthy way. But if you lack emotional intelligence at work, it's a quick way to get yourself fired.

Most companies don't like people who aren't aware of their fellow employees' emotions. If you can't pick up on if you're being rude, offensive, or outright disrespectful, that can become a problem. Likely, it will cause drama at your workplace, leaving your boss or co-workers with a big mess to clean up.

To avoid this, become more aware of how you respond to your co-workers. Be more empathetic and find ways to work through problems together. As it turns out, having emotional intelligence at work is a great indicator of career success.

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4. You misuse company supplies

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Many people have a bad habit of taking their employer's supplies home. Whether it's paper for your at-home printer or coffee pods for your person Keurig, taking these items from the office can be considered theft. And while up to 75% of employees admit to stealing office supplies, being one of them makes you susceptible to termination.

I's important to never assume you can take something, unless you ask directly. Some employers might assume you're stealing company supplies to use for your own personal benefit, which can absolutely lead to you getting fired. So, avoid this awkward situation by either not taking home any items or just asking your superior directly.

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5. You're not a team player

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There's nothing more difficult than dealing with a person who isn't a team player. But the reality is that most jobs require collaboration at one point or another. And if you're known to be difficult to work with, this is the fastest way to lose your job.

According to senior analyst and expert on business ownership Sean Peek, teamwork not only improves communication among colleagues, it also makes businesses run more efficiently and creates healthy competition. So, even if it's hard, it's important to find ways to work together.

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6. You're not communicative

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You may be on the brink of getting fired if you don't communicate your needs or requests at at work. Though these can be honest mistakes, by not communicating or cooperating, it's an annoyance for your whole workplace. After all, to get projects done there needs to be some form of open communication involved. And if you're not doing this, you likely won't be at your workplace for much longer.

Most companies need their workers to be transparent, so much so that at least two-thirds of employers value written and verbal communication skills. To avoid getting fired, keep your team up to date with what's on your mind. Don't just assume that they know, and always be clear in your responses.

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7. You misuse social media

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Most people have had a co-worker who said something out of pocket on social media. In a rage, they may have made it their mission to ruin their colleague's life, finding out their address or family members' names, and promptly getting them fired. But everyone needs to be careful with what they say online.

If you don't want to get fired, never make controversial statements that can reflect poorly on you. Keep your social media presence to a minimum, especially at work, and set your profiles to private. Saying irresponsible things isn't worth losing your job, so keep those comments to a minimum.

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8. You overpromise and under-deliver

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Perhaps you made a promise to land a big account or over-exaggerated your skills. Unfortunately, you may be on the brink of getting fired if you make these honest mistakes at work.

According to a study published in Applied Psychology, employees who break promises cause the other party to become mentally drained. This then causes them to lash out at their co-workers, creating a hostile work environment in the process.

If you aren't sure if you can keep a promise, simply say, "I will do my best to meet your standards." Rephrasing this sentence can prevent you from getting fired and help you keep the peace at work.

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9. You avoid responsibility when something goes wrong

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Part of being an adult and working at an adult job means accepting responsibility for your errors. But one surefire way to get fired is by passing the blame or not acknowledging that you had a role in a mess-up. It's essential to not only understand why that mistake happened, but to never make excuses for it either. Your boss and colleagues certainly won't appreciate it.

Instead of passing blame or pretending you don't know what happened, take responsibility, apologize to everyone affected, and promise to grow as an employee in the future. It doesn't mean you have to berate yourself; rather, it means being confident in your skills and resolving the problems altogether.

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10. You show low initiative and wait to be told everything

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According to professor of sociology Deborah J. Cohan, "Those who possess the desire to take initiative or are at least willing to take the risk of doing so even when it's uncomfortable are more likely to be leaders in group work and team building, and they may be more apt to do what is necessary to forge and sustain friendships and relationships."

When you choose to take a step back and wait for instructions, rather than making it a point to tackle problems head-on, it shows that you may not have good judgment or aren't a right fit for your position. Having a leadership title means taking steps that may feel uncomfortable, but are meant to be beneficial in the long run.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.