People Who Nail Job Interviews Even When They're Super Nervous Usually Do These 7 Things, Says Career Coach

Last updated on Mar 10, 2026

A young Asian woman confidently shaking hands with two employers during a job interview, illustrating professional body language and interview techniques that help candidates succeed despite feeling nervous.
You've had your resume professionally prepared and sent a handful of applications online. After some back and forth by email and a short phone screen, you got the invitation. You've been asked to come in for a face-to-face interview.

You should be thrilled about this, especially been a few months since you got laid off from work, and the job market has been slow. Still, your palms are sweaty. Suddenly, you have butterflies in your stomach. Research has shown how job interviews can create anxiety, especially if you haven't had an interview in years and have no idea where to start. 

Almost everyone feels nervous before a job interview, even highly qualified candidates. Instead of letting anxiety take over, they rely on a handful of simple strategies that help them stay focused and clear when it matters most. 

People who nail job interviews even when they’re super nervous usually do these 7 things, says career coach:

1. People who nail job interviews self-reflect

Smart person self-reflects in job interview fizkes via Shutterstock

Sometimes the hardest questions can be about yourself, like your interests, values, goals, preferred ways of working, and ideal work environment. A study suggested taking the time to think these items through, not to ace the interview but to ensure this job is a good match for you.

Remember, you are interviewing them as much as they are interviewing you. Be clear about what you want. And, at the same time, adopt a practical mindset. If you don't get this job, there will be other opportunities, perhaps one that is an even better fit for you. You will be far more self-aware and ready for when that time comes.

RELATED: Boss Uses ‘Salt & Pepper Test’ In Every Job Interview And Avoids Hiring Candidates Who Fail

2. People who nail job interviews study the organization

Successful people shake hands after interview showing importance of studying organization Amnaj Khetsamtip via Shutterstock

Find out as much as you can about the company. You can get a lot of clues about the culture from the corporate website, executive bios, and career pages. Research the organization to see what's been in the news. Get a sense of the leadership and potential hotspots by scanning the company's social media. Find out if anyone in your network works or knows someone there. There is nothing like a first-hand account.

Once you've done your digging, consider what questions you'd like to ask the interviewers during the process. Recruiters and hiring managers are always impressed when candidates take the time to learn about the products and services offered, the values, and the most significant business goals.

RELATED: If You Want To Actually Get Hired, These Are 11 'Weaknesses' Bosses Usually Like To Hear During Job Interviews

3. People who nail job interviews anticipate questions and craft their responses

Job candidates in line anticipate interview PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

Be sure to set aside a few hours for this next exercise: write out the questions you think you'll be asked, along with your best possible answers. Take your cues from the job posting, particularly the qualification section, and you can’t go wrong.

Studies have shown that most interview questions are behaviorally based. That means that you'll need to think about situations in the past in which you demonstrated specific behaviors, such as problem-solving or adaptability.

Be prepared to answer the questions in a fair amount of detail, including information such as the context, who was involved, what actions you took, what you were thinking and feeling at the time, what the outcome was, and what you learned from the experience.

And don't forget to write out your responses to challenge questions. These are questions that stress you out the most. When I work with clients on these questions, such as "Why did you leave your last job?" there is a real turning point for them. I give them activities to re-frame their situation in an accurate but more positive light. When they nail this, their confidence soars.

RELATED: The 3-Minute Exercise That Will Help You Answer Even The Toughest Job Interview Questions

4. People who nail job interviews rehearse

Group at coffee shop rehearse for interview fizkes via Shutterstock

Practice makes perfect, and to avoid potential jitters, you must have your responses down pat. Read your answers out loud or even record or videotape yourself. Get a friend, mentor, or coach to help you and give you honest feedback so that your best performance will be in front of the hiring panel.

Neuroscientist Brit Brogaard, Ph.D., explained, "Many people going into an interview are nervous. It's natural. Unfortunately, nervous behavior may lead you to behave in exceedingly annoying ways and make you commit one of the job interview mistakes. You may tap your foot, click your pen, shake your leg, or fail to maintain eye contact. These micro-behaviors can be one reason you don't get a job. Your interviewer may not even be consciously aware of your nervous behaviors, but on a subconscious level, these behaviors may still cause them to dislike you. The best you can do to avoid this is to practice with friends or colleagues ahead of time."

RELATED: There’s Only One Right Answer To The 'How Are You?' Question In A Job Interview, According To A Career Coach

5. People who nail job interviews visualize the outcome

Excited person crosses fingers to visualize job interview success Antonio Guillem via Shutterstock

It's no accident that Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Michael Phelps, and Muhammad Ali performed so well. They all used visualization before every event. Retired professional golfer Jack Nicklaus is widely known to have said, "I never hit a shot, not even in practice, without having a very sharp in-focus picture of it in my head."

The same visualization techniques used in sports psychology apply here as well. Never step into a room without having pictured the entire interview from your arrival to your departure. Close your eyes and imagine walking up to the receptionist with conviction to announce yourself, calmly waiting in the reception to be called, firmly shaking the hiring manager's hand, and wearing a genuinely warm smile. Note how you feel.

Now, envision yourself seamlessly answering every question posed to you. Finally, imagine giving your closing statement about why the job appeals to you so much, and what you look forward to bringing to it. You're done. You've shaken hands again, and now you're heading home, enthusiastic about the opportunity and proud of how well you handled the interview.

RELATED: Woman Shares The One Brain Technique She Uses Every Day To Easily Achieve Her Goals Without Burning Out

6. People who nail job interviews dress for success

Smart person adjusts clothes to dress for successful interview Kmpzzz via Shutterstock

There's an adage, "Dress for the job you want," and it is true. The interviewer has to be able to picture you in the job. You can get a sense from the company website about the dress code, but it's always better to slightly overdress than show up underdressed.

In general, stay away from anything distracting, such as low necklines, short hemlines, bright colors, or big jewelry. Classic and comfortable work best for most organizations. But the bottom line is you have to feel good wearing it. Ask a friend or partner for color and outfit suggestions that flatter you.

RELATED: Study Finds Most Workers Feel They Have To Hide Who They Are To Get A Job, Including Changing Their Names

7. People who nail job interviews get centered

Confident business person leans on hand rail to get centered before interview EF Stock via Shutterstock

Before you walk into the building, take a few minutes to get grounded. Sit in your car, on a bench, or in a coffee shop and feel your feet on the floor. Put your hand on your stomach and take a deep breath. Count to four and then exhale slowly. Take about 10 breaths and let your thoughts come and go freely.

Then, pump up your self-talk. You can do this! You're ready! Hold your head high, smile, and act confident. Then, you will be. Even if you're over-the-top nervous, you can present yourself as a self-assured professional. It takes some preparation on your part, but stick with it, and you'll shine at the interview as well as in your new job.

RELATED: If You Want To Stop Overthinking And Having A Zillion Thoughts At Night, Start With These 18 Gentle Habits

Lisa Petsinis is an ICF-credentialed career and life coach who works with women who want to show up fully for their lives and build lasting life skills – like confidence and resilience – that will help them achieve their career and life goals.

This article was originally published at lisapetsinis.com. Reprinted with permission from the author.

