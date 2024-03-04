Boss Spends The Weekend Continuously Calling & Messaging Employee Who Quit Telling Her She’s ‘Throwing Away’ Her Career

Even for employees who have great bosses, putting in a notice of resignation can be incredibly stressful. Not only is it nerve-wracking to leave your job, but anticipating a reaction from your employer can be another level of anxiety.

One employee, who explained their situation to Chris Donnelly on TikTok, shared exactly how her resignation took a turn for the worse resulting in an email to HR email that detailed all “the harassment.”

This boss ‘harassed’ an employee over the weekend who put in their notice saying she was ‘throwing away’ her career.

“Few stories I’ve read on this channel have made me as angry as this one,” Donnelly admits before starting in on this employee’s story.

After sending a cordial email on a Friday afternoon, detailing the terms of her resignation to her boss, Sue, the employee, Katherine, was excited to start her weekend after being free from her “toxic” job.

However, when she woke up on Saturday, she was met with several missed calls from her boss, along with a text message stating, “Call me immediately Katherine.” Confused and frustrated at the audacity of her boss to make demands on a weekend, she simply responded that she would “prefer not to take a call” on a Saturday.

After tendering her resignation, Katherine got several WhatsApp phone calls and messages throughout the weekend.

Hundreds of thousands of employees leave their jobs each year because of “horrible bosses” with almost 57% of the workforce admitting in a study from 2019 that they’ve left a job to escape the wrath of a toxic boss.

This woman’s story is turning out to be no different. As her boss continued to call her into the afternoon on Saturday, she was reminded of Sue's constant invasion into her personal life — an inconsiderate habit that contributed to her resignation.

Not willing to sacrifice any more of her time, Katherine simply responded by saying that she wouldn’t be “taking any more” messages or calls until Monday morning. Her boss clearly felt entitled to this employee’s personal time — as many employers unfortunately do — and she continued to bombard her with messages.

“Katherine,” her boss wrote in another text. “Don’t be difficult. I am trying to say I am happy to give you the promotion and pay rise that we discussed. Just pick up the phone.”

Her boss ‘floated’ a promotion and pay raise over her head for 18 months, but only offered it to her the day she resigned.

The promise of a raise and promotion was clearly a fake means of motivation until Sue had no other option but to make Katherine the offer. But for Katherine, that ship had already sailed.

Reiterating the “inappropriateness” of the weekend exchange, on Monday morning, Katherine sent her employer an email explaining that she would not be willing to continue working for the company despite the offer. Her boss doubled down, insisting in a response that she’d always “intended” to give her the raise, but wanted “to see her progression.” After rejecting the offer once again, Katherine received another handful of calls from her employer along with a text telling her “to pick up the phone.”

“I need to talk about why you’re throwing away your career,” her boss pleaded. “Katherine, this is a terrible decision for your career. It is going to reflect very badly on you.” As if online harassment and invasions into her personal life weren’t enough, this employee was now faced with “guilt-tripping” tactics from her desperate boss.

Katherine sent their entire exchange to HR explaining that Sue had continuously ‘invaded’ her personal life and caused her ‘a huge amount’ of distress.

Katherine wasn’t willing to let her boss’ behavior go unnoticed. In another email to her company’s HR department, she included all of her detailed exchanges with her boss, Sue, over the past few days.

“I was going to keep this to myself, however, the treatment over this weekend has been awful,” she wrote. “You can see from the attached emails… that the promotion was promised to me six times over the past 18 months.”

She detailed that “the most painful” part of the exchange was the promotion offer on the day she quit, calling it, “truly terrible.”

So, while she might’ve been nervous about her resignation — apparently for good reason — at least Katherine can say that she stood her ground and attempted to make the work environment better for the co-workers she’d left behind.

