Why Gen-Z Is Getting Fired In Droves — But Employers Aren't Blameless

Millennials are typically those born between 1981 and 1996 — the “dawn of technology.” We were born to parents who taught us to keep “our heads in them books.” Sure, we had Looney Tunes, Barbie, Legos, and Saved By the Bell, which kept us entertained, along with Ricki Lake, Montel, and Goosebumps. However, much of that time was a treat after completing chores and homework.

We did not argue with our parents, and if we did…uh oh. We studied and did what we were told. But none of it kept us safe from corporations downsizing, retirement potentially not being available, funky hiring practices, “ghost jobs,” and the number one threat that’s become a buzzword: toxic jobs.

The last company I worked for was so bad for my mental health that I consistently had high blood pressure, feelings of doubt, and stress levels were through the roof, because my boss was a “diva” with a TERRIBLE attitude during Zoom meetings. When they finally let me go, I took it as a sign to get my sanity back because stress literally and medically will shave years off your life.

My husband and I just lost a dear friend to an aneurysm two weeks ago, after what the same job did to her. We know what went down, and I can’t discuss it here, but what happened to her and how they ruined her was insane.

You may be saying to yourself, “My generation was made of tougher grit than this! You people are lazy and too soft!”

In some ways, you would be right. I am mature enough and smart enough to understand that there are lazy people in this world, no matter how old they are. Yes, this generation lacks good communication skills, and many of them will leave at the drop of a dime if a job does not suit them.

This is a generation that found social media, and social media left them a bit… un-social.

This is a generation that went through witnessing school shootings and live feeds of disasters. This generation had to quickly adjust to homeschooling during the Pandemic of 2020. Like many of us, young and old, going outside, being sociable, and “putting oneself out there” just does not seem desirable.

Jane Lahbrahmi on Tik Tok said, “[Millennials] were told to get a job and follow our passion, but in reality, none of that is enough to be set. Even the “best performers” are not immune to being laid off. The job market is so competitive and slow, that you feel you can’t even be picky. You could choose entrepreneurship, but that involves “grinding” and that could consume our mental health.” [paraphrased]

There’s another buzzword I hear often — Mental health. This generation is not playing around. They are looking at the Matrix around them, and it is troubling and enticing at the same time.

For example, it is troubling that they’ve watched their own parents “burnout” and become agitated from toxic jobs that have them working 50 or 60-hour weeks, while still having to ask permission for a day or two off when sick. This generation is not having that.

On the flipside of that, we are all watching as content creators and entertainers “make it big.”

Living a lavish lifestyle fit for kings and queens, and suddenly, the idea of working as a teacher, lawyer, doctor, engineer, etc., is no longer attractive.

