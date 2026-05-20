Have you ever woken up on a Monday morning feeling something that's not quite dread, but far from excitement? It's a feeling many of us brush off as 'just another day at the office.'

What if I told you the key to thriving in your career and getting noticed and promoted at work lies in how you feel about your job when the alarm rings? In a world where our professional lives often blend with our identities, the intelligent people who consistently rise at work are the ones who repeatedly do these things at work.

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Your job can be more than a paycheck; it can be a source of joy. Sounds like a dream? Well, it's not as far-fetched as you might think. Don't believe me? Well, I've been a career coach for years, and I've seen it happen.

You can usually tell how intelligent someone is by these 10 things they repeatedly do at work:

1. They wake up looking forward to work

Waking up with a sense of eagerness for the day ahead is a significant indicator that your job positively impacts your mental health. It's about more than just not dreading your work; it's about actively looking forward to it.

When you're excited about the tasks waiting for you, the people you'll interact with, or the challenges you'll tackle, it's a sign that your job aligns with your passions and strengths.

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Consider this: when you're engaged in work that you find meaningful and interesting, it doesn't just make the hours fly by; it also imbues you with a sense of purpose. This doesn't mean every day will be perfect, but overall, there's a sense of contentment and anticipation for what each new workday brings.

Being passionate about your work leads to a ripple effect in other areas of your life. You might find yourself with more energy, more ideas, and a more positive outlook in general.

2. They share their accomplishments, big or little

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The sense of accomplishment from your job is a vital sign of its positive impact on your mental health. When you've completed a project, solved a complex problem, or helped a colleague. Accomplishment is akin to crossing a finish line after a long race.

It's the recognition of your effort and dedication. This recognition doesn’t always have to come from others; self-recognition of your achievements is equally important. Knowing you have done well builds your confidence and self-esteem, which are the cornerstones of good mental health.

3. Intelligent people have a deep sense of satisfaction and fulfillment

Experiencing a deep sense of satisfaction and fulfillment in your job goes beyond the day-to-day tasks. It's about feeling connected to the bigger picture of what you're doing. When your work resonates with your values and aspirations, it fulfills a career objective and nurtures your mental health. This sense of fulfillment often comes from knowing that your work has meaning or contributes to a greater cause.

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When you feel what you're doing truly matters to you and others, it might be when you're contributing to a project you believe in, working towards a cause close to your heart, or simply knowing that your role plays a crucial part in the bigger scheme of things. Fulfillment is a powerful antidote to feeling stuck in a 'just a job' mindset.

4. They're energized after a day of work

Feeling energized after a day of work indicates that your job positively affects your mental health. It’s not about never feeling tired — after all, a day's work can be demanding. It's about the kind of energy you feel. Are you mentally drained and exhausted, or do you feel a sense of accomplishment and vitality, ready to engage in your personal life after hours?

When work is in harmony with mental health, it's more likely to leave you feeling invigorated rather than depleted. This energy comes from stimulating and meaningful tasks, and the effort expended feels rewarding. It’s about finishing the day with a sense of satisfaction and still having the mental capacity and enthusiasm for your life outside of work.

5. They have more good days than bad

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A job that's good for your mental health is characterized by having more good days than bad. This doesn't imply every day is perfect, but on most days, you feel engaged and productive.

Good days at work are those where you feel that your contributions matter, where you can tackle challenges effectively, and where you feel respected and valued. These days leave you feeling positive and fulfilled rather than drained or frustrated. When most of your workdays make you feel good, it indicates a healthy work environment and a job conducive to your mental health.

6. Intelligent people have a good relationship with coworkers

Healthy coworker relationships are characterized by open communication and camaraderie. These relationships can offer emotional support during challenging times and make accomplishments even more rewarding. Feeling part of a team, where you can rely on others and be relied upon in return, creates a sense of belonging and community.

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7. They have a good work-life balance

A good work-life balance is a crucial sign that your job benefits your mental health. This balance means having enough time and energy for your professional responsibilities and personal life. It's about your job fitting into your life, not overtaking it. When your work respects your time and allows you to enjoy life outside of the office, it enhances your quality of life and makes you more productive and satisfied in your professional role.

In a balanced work environment, you can disconnect after work hours, take breaks when needed, and use your vacation time without guilt. This approach to work fosters a sustainable career path where your job supports your life goals, not conflicts with them. Maintaining this balance is essential for long-term job satisfaction and personal fulfillment.

8. They face challenges without stress

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Finding the right balance between being challenged and not feeling overwhelmed is a sign that your job is good for your mental health. A healthy challenge in the workplace means tasks and responsibilities that stretch your abilities and encourage growth without causing undue stress or anxiety. When your job pushes you to develop new skills and step out of your comfort zone in a supportive way, it contributes positively to your professional development.

A job that provides the right level of challenge will keep you engaged but won't push you to burnout. It's about finding that sweet spot where work feels stimulating and invigorating rather than exhausting or anxiety-inducing.

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9. Intelligent people make sure their ideas are valued and heard

Feeling that your ideas are valued and heard in the workplace indicates that your job is good for your mental health. This sign is about having a voice in your work environment, where your contributions are welcomed and taken seriously. When you feel your opinions matter and can make a real impact, it fosters a sense of empowerment and respect.

10. They seek out development opportunities for personal growth

Opportunities for growth in the workplace take many forms. Examples from formal education and training programs to informal mentorship and leadership opportunities. These opportunities encourage you to expand your knowledge, step out of your comfort zone, and build new skills, contributing to a sense of progression and achievement in your career.

As we've explored, a job that's good for your mental health is one where you wake up looking forward to the day, feel a sense of accomplishment and fulfillment, are energized after work, and experience more good days than bad. It's where you have positive relationships with coworkers, a balanced work-life, challenges that foster growth without causing stress, and where your ideas are valued. Most importantly, it offers opportunities for personal growth and development.

Remember, your job should not just be a place where you spend your days working for a paycheck. It should be a space that supports and enhances your life where you can thrive professionally and personally. If your current job aligns with the signs, you are likely in a good place. If not, what changes can you make in your current role or by seeking new opportunities to ensure your job is a source of positive mental health?

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Marcelina Hardy, MSEd, BCC, is an author, life coach, marriage educator, and relationship coach.