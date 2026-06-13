Most people share a common goal: to be successful in one or all areas of their life. Of course, success looks different for everyone. For one person, success might mean landing a dream role within their company, while for another, it could mean reaching a fitness goal. It can even show up in ways others overlook, like feeling content with your current life or coming home to a clean, comfortable space.

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While we believe people should feel proud of their achievements, that isn't always the case. Sometimes, success can bring an unexpected phenomenon called success guilt. As licensed marriage and family therapist Annie Wright explains, success guilt is "the painful, disorienting experience of feeling like your own achievements are an act of betrayal."

Success guilt slowly creeps in until one day, you find yourself looking at your accomplishments and wondering if you are doing the right thing. Like success itself, success guilt can take many forms, many of which you may be experiencing without even realizing it.

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Here are 10 signs someone feels guilty about their success without even realizing it

1. You downplay your accomplishments

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A celebration is normal and, at the very least, expected when you have an impressive accomplishment. But if you unconsciously downplay your success, brushing it off as sheer luck or timing, you'll most likely feel guilty about it.

This can occur due to a pack mentality. Dr. Jamie Long explains that humans, like wolves, instinctively want to follow the pack. In other words, humans tend to conform to certain social behaviors and hierarchies shaped by their environment to blend in.

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If you or someone feels too successful compared to your friends, family, or colleagues, you might feel obligated to downplay your accomplishments and success to appear more relatable to them. To appear as though you are still "one of them" despite all that you have achieved.

2. You feel uncomfortable accepting praise

The phrases "Great job!" or "You deserve this." after a major win might sound like music to anyone else, but to you? They're like nails on a chalkboard.

If hearing someone praise you for your success makes you feel undeserving or anxious, you are probably experiencing success guilt. While you may feel generally comfortable accepting your success, hearing verbal praise serves as a constant reminder, making you feel embarrassed. You might think that praise means you are getting too much credit.

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This can also affect your self-perception, making you worry that others might view you as arrogant or overly prideful because they hear the praise you receive.

3. You compare your success to other people's struggles

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The ability to empathize with someone's struggles is an admirable trait. It makes you human. However, if you find yourself constantly feeling guilty over those who haven't had the same opportunities or success as you, it could be a sign of success guilt.

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Instead of appreciating and being proud of what you've achieved, you compare it to others' struggles. You think about the people who may have achieved just as much, if not more, had they had access to the same resources or opportunities.

While it's important to recognize that not everyone starts from the same place, that awareness shouldn't prevent you from taking pride in your accomplishments. Acknowledging the challenges others face and celebrating your own success are not mutually exclusive.

4. You feel a need to explain or justify your achievements

When you reach a goal you've been striving toward, your first instinct might not be to celebrate, but to explain why. Instead of simply accepting a compliment or being proud of the work you put in, you feel the need to justify how you got there in the first place. You might be quick to point out that you couldn't have done it alone, that you worked long, hard hours, or that you made sacrifices along the way.

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While there's nothing wrong with giving credit where it's due, constantly feeling the need to defend yourself and your success is a clear sign of success guilt.

Deep down, you may worry that others will view your achievement as undeserved or the result of luck rather than hard work. As a result, you try to soften your success by providing unwarranted, lengthy explanations for why you earned it.

5. You avoid talking about your accomplishments

Most people look forward to sharing their success with trusted friends and loved ones because they are proud of what they have accomplished. Whether it's to come across as humble or to avoid coming across as bragging, you avoid speaking about your accomplishments, an evident sign of success guilt. You may believe that it sounds self-absorbed or boastful when you speak of your success, so you feel compelled to keep it to yourself and avoid telling others about it.

While one study found that people respond better to individuals who speak of their accomplishments in a more modest tone, so long as it is genuine and not humblebragging, talking about your accomplishments is highly favored. Tone and intent are truly what matters most in these situations.

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6. You self-sabotage opportunities for growth

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Hitting one milestone doesn't mean you can't go for the next, but if you feel guilty about your success, you may hesitate to keep striving for more.

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Self-sabotage can take many forms, and it isn't necessarily just about action, but inaction as well. You may hold back from pursuing promotions, leadership roles, or new challenges despite being qualified.

You may believe that what you've achieved is the limit, and that it would be selfish to want to continue growing and reach new levels of success, even though you've already seen positive results. You therefore pass up opportunities that could help you continue to grow both personally and professionally.

7. You feel responsible for solving everyone else's problems

Helping others is often a natural response to success. After all, when you're in a position to offer support, whether financially, professionally, or emotionally, it makes sense to want to lend a hand. However, if you feel as if it is your duty to fix other people's problems, you could be struggling with success guilt.

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You may feel pressure to share every resource at your disposal or to put other people's needs above your own. In some cases, you might even feel guilty for spending time or money on yourself when you know others are facing difficulties. While generosity is a positive trait, it becomes unhealthy when it stems from a belief that you must "make it up to others" for your success.

8. You constantly question whether you deserve your success

It's completely normal to reflect on your accomplishments and wonder how you got there. But if you regularly question whether you deserve your success or not despite clear evidence of your hard work and capabilities, success guilt may be influencing the way you view yourself.

Instead of recognizing the effort, skill, and dedication that contributed to your achievements, you focus on external factors such as timing or help from others. When something goes well, your first thought isn't, "I earned this," but rather, "What if I don't deserve this?" These doubts can make it feel difficult to feel confident in your success, no matter how much you achieve.

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9. You struggle to enjoy the rewards of your hard work

After reaching a goal, most people expect to feel a sense of accomplishment. However, if you experience success guilt, celebrating your achievements may feel more uncomfortable than rewarding, which can make it difficult to appreciate how far you've come.

This feeling is often associated with imposter syndrome, a psychological pattern in which people doubt their abilities and fear being exposed as a fraud despite evidence of their competence. A promotion, award, or personal milestone may feel less like a well-earned achievement and more like something that happened by chance.

Rather than taking pride in your success, you focus on what you could have done better or convince yourself that others were more deserving than you. The outcome is that you find it complicated to relish the results of your success.

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10. You focus on what you haven't achieved

For many people, success is a moment to pause and reflect on how far they've come. But for those dealing with success guilt, reaching a goal may only cause them to shift their focus to things they've yet to accomplish.

Instead of celebrating your progress, you become preoccupied with what remains unfinished. You might get a promotion and immediately start worrying about the next step in your career, or reach a personal milestone only to focus on a larger goal that still feels out of reach. No matter how much you achieve, it never feels like enough. Your attention is always fixed on what's missing rather than what has been gained.

Yessenia Munoz is a writer pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature.