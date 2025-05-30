5 Types Of Energy Vampires At Work That No One Likes To Be Around

Most of us have had the misfortune at one time or another of having to work alongside that guy or gal who sucks every iota of energy out of the room and everyone around them. These so-called energy vampires know exactly how to drain everyone around them of their life force, metaphorically speaking, of course.

But what if their impact is actually more literal? According to psychic Inbaal Honigman, that's how we should be thinking about these office bugaboos. Honigman said energy vampires are actually all about the five elements, which means they require specific strategies in order to keep them from, you know, sucking you dry and leaving you unable to eat garlic for the rest of your life, or whatever.

Advertisement

The psychic said there are five types of energy vampires at work that require specific strategies to combat:

Sometimes they drain you by micromanaging and making your job miserable, while other energy vampires are just seemingly innocuous crashing bores who drone on from their cubicle all day about their inane hobbies and their equally inane boyfriend, like comedian Nick White's wildly popular "Dull Co-Worker" character, Carly, who never met a boring story she couldn't make more boring.

"Energy vampires" may sound sort of fanciful, but it's related to an actual psychological phenomenon called "emotional contagion," in which humans mirror each other's emotions. Whether you're dealing with a Carly blathering on about her stupid homemade pizzas or a toxic boss nitpicking your work, it's a natural human instinct to absorb that person's emotions and sap your own energy in the process.

Advertisement

So, how do you identify these people, and what do you do about them? Honigman, who works for psychic reading platform Psychic World, said they come in five basic varieties stemming from imbalances in the five basic elements: Earth, Air, Fire, Water, and Spirit. You may not be able to move them to a different office, but armed with this spiritual information, you can keep the vampires at bay.

1. The constant complainer

These are, of course, the types who have basically never had a positive thing to say in their entire lives, and Honigman said their problem is an imbalance in their connection to the Earth element, which is all about stability and grounding.

But like anything that can be taken too far, these vampires try to harness it by being consistently negative so they're never surprised. "Their persistence is unwavering, and they ground their entire personalities around their need for repetition," Honigman says.

Advertisement

She recommended keeping conversations as brief as possible, offering a solution if you have one, and ending there, no renegotiating. Then, turn to the Earth element to offset their depletion. "Getting outdoors where you can, maybe a walk in the woods — and a hearty meal followed by a nap," are good ways to re-up the Earth energy they stole from you.

2. The drama magnet

You know the type. They spill their coffee, and it's a commentary on the entire tragic trajectory of their life. Every deadline is a crisis, and every crisis is a catastrophe, usually of their own making, and they try to drag as many people into it as possible.

These vampires are all about an imbalanced use of the Air element's focus on change, transformation, and human connection. They're trying to access all that via chaos and drama.

Yan Krukau | Pexels | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Honigman said these people are also about boundaries. She said to stick to facts, not their "made-up scenarios," and to "let them know you're happy to listen to them but not to their intrusive thoughts." Then, re-energize yourself with some Air element activities that pull in creativity, like some "music, incense, and a good book or a movie.”

3. The chronic interrupter

These are the people to whom you are silently saying, "If you interrupt me again, I will bludgeon you to death with this stapler." Or, if you have Scorpio placements like this writer, you might actually say it out loud. In any case, these are the people who love to talk but don't listen, and their "one-sided energy exchange leaves others feeling invisible and drained from the effort of trying to be heard," Honigman says.

This is an imbalance in the Fire element's focus on passion, power, and transformation. Which is all fine and good until the fire spreads beyond containment and burns out of control. And, like fires, Honigman said these energy vampires thrive on fuel, namely confrontation.

Advertisement

So don't give it to them. "There's no way to beat them at their own game, because shouting louder will just encourage them to raise their own voice," she said. Instead, give yourself some Fire element healing by going dancing or doing an exercise class, anything that revs you up. Or, Honigman said, you can just light a red candle and absorb a calmer version of Fire energy.

4. The perpetual victim

Theo Decker | Canva Pro

You know the type. "Nothing is ever their fault, and they're constantly being wronged by someone or something," Honigman says. "They reject responsibility for their circumstances and subtly guilt others into providing emotional support without reciprocation." Ugh.

Advertisement

This, Honigman says, is an imbalance in the Water element's focus on healing, cleansing, and renewal, which this energy vampire is trying to access by manipulating and shoving their responsibility onto others.

"There is only one way to disengage from a Water vampire," Honigman said. "Switch off emotionally." Then, turn to Water element activities to recharge. Swimming in the ocean, taking a refreshing shower or bathtub soak, or even mixing a fancy cocktail can all do the trick, Honigman said.

5. The judgmental critic

This is your micromanaging boss, or your manager who tries to make himself look good by making you look bad. "Their harsh judgments create a defensive environment where others must constantly protect their energy from being diminished by disapproval," Honigman explained.

Advertisement

This is an imbalance in the Spirit element, she said. Basically, they have a God Complex, and it "fuels their need to judge and admonish." Honigman said to fight back with what she described as "heresy." "Question their sanctity by asking 'why,'" which she said will "remind this energy vampire that they are not, in fact, a deity." Just be prepared for blowback.

To re-energize, turn to spiritual practices in whatever form moves you, whether prayer, meditation, breathwork, or simply engaging with nature. This will pull things back into balance until the next inevitable battle with this office nuisance, anyway!

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.