People Who Overlook These 2 Traits At Work Set Themselves Up For Failure, Says A Career Coach

Work can be stressful, especially in a society like the U.S., where work culture is deeply ingrained. While some may thrive in their work environment, others may struggle. With high productivity expectations, long hours, limited paid leave, and a "work-till-you-drop" mentality, U.S. work culture often leads to burnout and stress. You might find yourself questioning what you're doing wrong at work.

However, there are ways to avoid setting yourself up for failure. Grace McCarrick recently took to TikTok to share two key traits that people often overlook at work, which can hinder their success. She believes that by recognizing these traits, you can set yourself up for success.

The 2 traits people overlook that lead to struggles at work:

McCarrick is a career coach who provides advice that can help people thrive at work. She explained, “In any setting where you’re accountable to other people, you’re responsible for two things. One is the output you're accountable for. The second piece is the vibe that you’re putting out — what people can understand about you based on your actions, your words, your tone, your demeanor.”

1. Accountability for your work output

Zwiebackesser | Shutterstock

While workplace burnout isn’t new, it’s becoming more prevalent. According to Matt Gonzales from SHRM, their 2024 Employee Mental Health Research Series shows 44% of U.S. workers report feeling burned out, 45% feel emotionally drained, and 51% feel completely exhausted by the end of the day. This is reflected in the TikTok video stitched by McCarrick, where a woman explains how her co-workers believe she doesn’t work hard enough, echoing these statistics.

Work may be inevitable due to financial and other obligations, but McCarrick suggested it could be easier if your work aligned with your values. A common mistake she highlighted is accepting a job without ensuring your values match the organization.

If your values clash, frustration and resentment follow. You’ll likely become judgmental about how others work, constantly feeling dissatisfied. Moreover, your colleagues may judge your productivity based on their own values, further intensifying the disconnect.

2. The impact of your vibe and behavior

McCarrick went on to explain her second point: The way you act, or your "vibe," is very important. People can tell if you’re not being kind or respectful, even if you don’t mean to.

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

If you seem like you're not trying hard, others might think you're not a good worker, even if you are. It's important that others see you as a hard worker, too. If they don't, you need to think about how you're acting and how it might be making them feel.

Researcher Albert Mehrabian found that in certain situations, 55% of communication comes from body language, 38% from tone of voice, and only 7% from the words spoken. These numbers apply when your words don't match your body language.

For example, if you say “I’m fine” but appear upset, people will pay more attention to your actions than to your words, according to Jeff Thompson from Psychology Today. It's important to keep in mind how other people experience you if you want to keep your job, noted McCarrick.

If you're struggling at work while your co-workers seem to thrive, or your Sunday scaries seem worse than normal, it might be time to examine your output in conjunction with what is expected at your current job and the vibes you might be giving off in the workplace. If either seems off, it might be time to spruce up that resume and find a position to better serve your needs. With the amount of time we all spend at work, being miserable is not an option.

Mina Rose Morales is a writer and photojournalist with a degree in journalism. She covers a wide range of topics, including psychology, self-help, relationships, and the human experience.