Career Expert Shares The ‘Unspoken’ Trait Of People Who Get Promoted Easily — And How You Can Give Off That Vibe

If there's one thing every employee strives for at work, it's to leave an impression on their boss and other higher-ups that they're dedicated, hard workers who care about the company's success. This attitude can lead to other opportunities for growth, a raise, and even a promotion.

A career educator named Hanna Goefft explained that there is one specific trait that workers should make every effort to present when they're vying for a promotion — and it has everything to do with the attitude that you have in the office and how others perceive you.

The career expert shared the 'unspoken' trait people who get promotions always have.

"If you wanna get promoted in your job, you have to be able to show that you have the right vibe," Goefft insisted. "Being good at your job is basically the bare minimum requirement. This vibe in corporate speak is called 'executive presence.'"

She explained that "executive presence" is just how effective you can be at inspiring confidence in others and convincing them of your vision. Simply put, the vibe gives off "I'm a leader and I know it" energy, even if you aren't a leader — yet.

Giving off a leadership vibe is an asset in securing a promotion.

During a sponsored women's leadership program, Goefft learned the importance of good leadership skills, which has to do with the ability to listen.

It's not just hearing what people are saying to you but also building relationships to encourage open communication as well.

Goefft stressed the importance of differentiating between just saying what you need to say and creating a message specifically for the people you're communicating with.

The way that we say things, like word choice, tone, and body language, can drastically affect the message that we're trying to get across.

"Executive presence involves your knowledge of how to pull these different levers so that you can adapt your message depending on who you're talking to," Goefft continued.

In addition to leadership and communication skills, employees should practice inclusivity when it comes to others' ideas.

Instead of immediately rejecting someone's idea, it's better to be open and accepting so you can build off of what other people suggest.

By doing this, you can create a space where people feel comfortable sharing ideas instead of being scared that they'll be shut down immediately.

Geofft's last point involved storytelling. To be a leader worthy of promotion under the umbrella of "executive presence," you need to be able to say things effectively and with purpose.

"This could be an elevator pitch, this could be in a presentation, this could be in giving feedback to your team member," she added. "There are frameworks you can use to tell better stories."

A majority of American workers are struggling to get promotions at their jobs.

Data from payroll firm ADP Research Institute showed the annual rate of promotion into management fell for virtually all working adults last year; in 2023, just 2.1% of Gen Z workers got promotions, down from a high of 2.5% in 2021. Among millennials, the rate dropped nearly a full percentage point last year.

Going into 2024, research from workforce analytics firm Live Data Technologies for Bloomberg News found that among 68 million white-collar professionals, just 1.3% were promoted in the first three months of the year — the lowest rate for any first quarter in data going back five years. On top of that, many employees are actually turning down promotions because they'd rather stay in their current positions.

Amsterdam-based Randstad's annual Workmonitor report, released Wednesday for 2024, found that 39% of workers don't want to be promoted because they like their current jobs. And about the same number —34% — never want to become managers.

Many of the findings were in line with people's refusal to work more than they need to and refuse to dedicate any more of their time to companies and corporate America.

It doesn't help that many people feel that corporate speak and having to go above and beyond to gain respect in the workplace are just a bit exhausting. And with how ever-changing workplace environments are becoming, it seems that people would rather stick to what they're doing than attempt to climb the corporate ladder.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.