No matter how much we love our jobs, having a bad boss can make showing up for work feel impossible. It’s hard to work for someone who does not show any interest in your life outside of your 9-to-5. There are some great bosses out there. They do not pile work onto their employees. Instead, they focus on balance. What happens when a boss refuses to do this?

Unfortunately, we have likely all had a bad boss. Someone who doesn’t mind overwhelming the workers under them with unachievable daily tasks. Things can be made more complicated when you realize not only are they a bad boss, but they are also a bad person. They’ll say certain phrases that they know are hurtful, and that’s why they choose to say them. They will not only make your life on the job difficult, but they will likely spill over into your personal life. If you have a boss who has no regard for your working hours and says phrases like these, they are likely not a very good person.

If your boss uses these 11 phrases, they're likely not a very good person

1. ‘I don’t care’

When you're putting hard work into a job day in and day out, you’d expect your supervisor to care about your well-being. Sure, you’re not expecting them to provide emotional support, but you are hopeful that they will at least show compassion towards you, especially during periods of stress in your life.

Whether you’re overwhelmed with projects or your kid has been sick at home for days, things at work are stressful. If your boss isn’t sympathetic in these moments, they’re likely not a very good person.

Of course, there is a limit to what your boss can do for you. At the end of the day, they rely on you to show up and get your work done. However, if they are not willing to help you out with projects to get things off your plate, it’s clear that they only care about the bottom line at work. They’re not going to support you in any way and are probably not a great person.

2. ‘Just get it done’

If you’re struggling in your personal life or at work, as mentioned above, it’s going to show in your performance. You won’t have the bandwidth to do your best work. When tough moments occur in our lives, we expect some decency from our bosses. We need someone who will understand that life is hard and we are doing the best we can. If your boss does not consider your situation, they may lack compassion.

A study conducted by GoodHire found that 82% of workers would consider leaving their job because of bad management. Reporting to a boss who only cares if you get your work done and doesn’t grant you any grace is frustrating. These types of leaders are hard to work with because they don’t seem to care about your feelings at the end of the day.

3. ‘You’re lucky you even have this job’

These words can sting. If a boss uses this phrase to put you down, it’s clear that they are not a very good person. Most people are naturally grateful to have a job, especially in this job market. When someone is constantly telling you how lucky you are to have a job, they are insinuating that you are not good enough, and you should be thankful you have a job at all. It’s not only demeaning, but it can put a damper on your work performance.

A boss who is not a very good person isn’t afraid to hold your employment over your head. When they’re unhappy with you, they might try to scare you by hinting at how lucky you are to have a job to begin with. This phrase can make you feel on edge, like one wrong turn and you’re out of a job. Someone who plays mind games like this is both a bad boss and a bad person.

4. ‘That’s above your pay grade’

Picture this: You have a great idea for something at work. Maybe it’s a project that will boost revenue or a report that will win over potential partners. If your boss were a good person, they would celebrate your creativity. Sure, they might not be able to give you the task to do yourself, but they would at least be supportive. If you’re being told that something is ‘above your pay grade’ and therefore outside of your ability to understand, your boss is being cold and likely isn’t a good person.

When you say something is above your pay grade, you are being honest that it’s not something you can give your best opinion or advice on. When your boss uses this phrase against you, especially when you ask for more complicated work, they are being dismissive. They are saying you are not good enough.

5. ‘You can work off the clock’

There are things that come up at work that need to be taken care of off the clock, depending on your career. Some emergencies pop up occasionally, which is understandable. Most of the time, you are paid overtime to sort through the issue. When your boss says you can simply work off the clock with zero pay because it’s your job, they are not a very good person. You deserve to be paid for your efforts. Anyone who isn’t willing to acknowledge that should not be a manager.

There is legislation in the United States to protect your rights in these situations. The Fair Labor Standards Act requires that non-exempt employees be paid time and a half for any work done outside their typical hours. It’s also not required work. If your boss is forcing you to work off the clock with zero pay, they are not a good boss or person.

6. ‘Figure it out’

Things will happen at work that you may not understand. Whether it’s a new assignment or structural changes that leave you unaware of your new set of tasks, the business world is constantly changing. If you are someone who works hard, you are more than capable of figuring things out, but you might need a little help. If your boss is unable to provide you with help and expects you to figure it all out on your own, they are not only a bad boss, but a bad person.

A good person would provide the help you need to succeed. They want the business to run well. They want to give the support needed to improve. However, when someone isn’t willing to do these things, it’s clear they are not great people. They only care about themselves and expect you to carry all the weight.

7. ‘You need to be more loyal’

We have all had relationships, whether they were work, romantic, or platonic, where someone has demanded more from us. They will try to say we are not loyal enough. We need to do more for them. Showing our loyalty is the most important thing. Wherever this happens, demanding loyalty from someone isn’t a good look. It is especially unappealing when it happens at work.

“Most loyalty-obsessed leaders don’t start out trying to suppress others. They often begin with legitimate passion, strong ideas, and a desire to make a difference. But somewhere along the way, their identity becomes fused with their leadership role,” says The Influence Journal on Medium. Their ability to receive input or admit error diminishes. Their worth becomes tied not to what’s true, but to how they’re perceived. And perception must be managed at all costs.”

8. ‘Other people do this, why can’t you?’

A boss who doubles as a bad person will always try to make you feel inadequate. They will say things like, ‘Other people do this, why can’t you?’ They are trying to break down your confidence. This type of person knows they can keep you in their pocket if they can get inside your head. When a boss says this phrase, you will be wondering if you are actually smart enough to have this job.

Not only is this a way to break down your confidence, but it is also a way to keep you on your toes. When you hear yourself compared to someone else, you’ll wonder if one of your colleagues is better than you. Maybe they are more well-liked or smarter. This phrase shows that your boss is comfortable playing mind games, making them not a very good person.

9. ‘Don’t bring your problems to me’

Unfortunately, this is a phrase I can relate to. At a previous job, I was struggling at work because of personal issues. The issue was a chronic medical condition that kept me from doing my best work some days. Instead of providing a supportive environment, reassuring me that I was capable of doing my job well, my boss told me he wasn’t there to be my therapist. I couldn’t believe the comment he made. I was simply letting him know that work has felt challenging because I was unwell. He didn’t care at all.

This phrase is more frustrating when something goes wrong at work. You go to them for help, and they act like they don’t have time to assist you. It doesn’t make sense, as it is their job to provide work support when possible. It can be disheartening to hear this phrase, and the person saying it to you likely isn’t great.

10. ‘We don’t discuss salaries’

Money is a sensitive subject. It’s no secret that everyone works to pay the bills. When you devote hours to your employer but feel like you’re not getting paid as much as you should, it can be terrifying to bring this up to your boss. Asking for a raise is something we are told to do, so why does it feel so scary every time? The way your boss responds to your request will show if they are a good person or not.

Of course, we can’t always expect to get that raise that we want the second we ask for it. However, if you approach your boss and they make a comment like ‘We don’t discuss salaries here,’ you’ll feel dismissed. Not only are they likely lying to you, but they’re dismissing your genuine concerns. If you are wondering if a colleague who does the same thing you do is getting paid more, you have a right to ask. Though the National Labor Relations Board shares that you have that right, bosses are not required to disclose any information. If they are a good person, they will tell you everything they can. If they are a bad person, they will dismiss you with that rude phrase.

11. ‘I never said that’

There are so many situations in the workplace where this phrase is inappropriate. It is most damaging when a boss uses this against you. Let’s say they told you something. Maybe it was about a raise or another colleague. When you feel like it crossed a line, or they fail to follow up on their side of the agreement, you’ll want to tell someone. Maybe you’ll even confront them. If they say, ‘I never said that,’ they are manipulative and not a good person.

If you go to their manager and complain about something they said, and they instantly say that never happened, they are showing the type of person they are. Lying is a bad trait. It’s even worse when it’s happening at work. Experiencing this often can deeply impact your work performance. No good person would deny something they said.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.