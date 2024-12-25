What The 8 Most Common Dreams About Work Actually Mean, According To A Dream Interpreter & Psychic

Most of us have them at one time or another — dreams about work, either because our jobs have so monopolized our time and attention that we can't even forget them when we're asleep or because we're just really, really anxious about that deadline.

But is there more to those work dreams — or nightmares, depending on your view — than meets the sound-asleep eye? According to an expert on the matter, the answer is absolutely yes.

The online job search platform JobLeads compiled a list, based on search engine data, of the most common work-related dreams and tapped dream interpreter and psychic Inbaal Honigman to shed light on the meanings behind them.

Here's what the 8 most common dreams about work actually mean:

1. Running late for work

We've all had this particular nightmare before. You're frantically late for work and know you're in trouble, but no matter how hard you try, you can't seem to get there. It's unsurprisingly the most common work dream, searched more than 8,600 times each year according to JobLeads' analysis.

So what does it mean? No surprises here — Honigman said this is all about stress and anxiety, but stress that has reached such a fever pitch it's actually crept into your subconscious. It's likely an indication that you're overwhelmed or that the expectations upon you at the office might need some revising.

2. Losing your job or getting fired

Coming in at number two is job loss, which Honigman said reflects a feeling of insecurity on two levels.

The first is the most obvious — that you might be feeling like your job is in danger. However, it may also be an indication that you don't feel secure or supported at work, or even in your personal life, and are projecting that feeling onto a different part of your day-to-day in your dreams.

Either way, Honigman said to take it seriously — not as some kind of omen about actually losing your job, but rather about an intuitive indication that your needs aren't being met.

3. Getting a new job

Hooray! A happy dream for once! At 6,360 searches annually, this is the most common positive work dream.

Olena Yakobchuk | Shutterstock

So what does it mean? Honigman said it could indicate a readiness within you for a new challenge or growth and a subconscious craving for change. So perhaps it's time to start sending out that resume and looking for the next new opportunity.

4. Romantic dreams about co-workers

This dream means you are a freak with poor boundaries. Just kidding — it means you're in love with your co-worker, especially if they're of the same sex. Just kidding again!

Honigman said it very frequently means nothing of the sort but rather that you admire some quality or energy about the co-worker in question. Perhaps there's an area of your own life or work where you can develop the skill that attracts you to them?

5. Running into a former boss in a dream

This, of course, can be a sweet dream or a (not so) beautiful nightmare, to paraphrase the poet Beyoncé Knowles Carter. Honigman suggested taking this type of dream as a cue for self-reflection.

If the dream was positive, it might mean that you're craving or needing the positive influences that your former boss brought into your life. If the dream was more like a nightmare, it could mean that you're feeling similar vibes from someone in your current job — which you should take as a warning.

6. Quitting your job

Coming in at number six is dreaming that you told everyone to take this job and shove it. Unsurprisingly, Honigman said this means exactly what you think it means: You really, really want to tell everyone to take this job and shove it.

Much like number one, these dreams suggest this desire is so strong it's crept into your subconscious mind, which Honigman says is a clear sign you need to take it seriously.

"You may not have the strength to act yet," she said, "but you’re repeatedly playing out the scenario to process the emotions tied to the decision."

7. Getting promoted

Another positive one, thank goodness. Honigman said this is all about how you're feeling about yourself and your current job situation — which is a good thing!

It suggests that you're feeling "valued and recognized," or better yet, that you're sensing a positive shift might be waiting on the horizon.

8. Being naked at work

This, too, means you are a freak and need to see a therapist. JK! Honigman said this is in the same vein as those dreams of realizing you're naked at school or in another public place that we've all had at one time or another.

What does it mean? You're feeling intensely vulnerable at work — perhaps you feel unprepared for that presentation or like you don't have any allies at the office.

If you're the only one who's au naturel in the conference room in your dreams? "This could even signify loneliness in the workplace if you’re the only one not wearing clothes," Honigman says.

Rounding out the top 10 most common work dreams were being scolded at work and forgetting to wear pants, which is pretty much the same as number eight except not QUITE as humiliating.

If you're struggling with any of these, it's a sure sign that some stress management might be in order. Although it often doesn't seem like it, being proactive can be an unexpected stress reliever.

So, if your dreams are telling you it's time to make a change at work, start the job search process, and reach out to connections about potential opportunities.

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.