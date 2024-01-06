Career Expert Says There Are 'Cruel' Jobs That Middle Class Kids Can't Afford To Go Into

A career expert has advised parents to stop telling their children that they can be whoever they want and work whatever job they want, and instead, show them a more realistic approach as the cost of living has greatly increased in this country and children should be learning how to support themselves in adulthood.

She said there are 'cruel' jobs that middle-class kids can't afford to go into.

"The very ugly truth is that if you are low or middle class, there are some jobs that your children cannot afford to go into," she began in a TikTok video.

Career expert Hannah Maruyama one of the Degree Free podcast hosts, explained that many jobs in the market will leave children financially strapped once they reach adulthood.

She continued, saying that it didn't matter if their passion was to go into a certain career, because it was more important that they would be able to provide for themselves and put a roof over their heads. "Pretending otherwise is a massive disservice to them, not just a massive disservice, it's cruel."

Maruyama pointed out that when they grow up and enter adulthood and the workforce, they would be hit with the realization that the career path encouraged by their parents wasn't sustainable.

Instead of trying to put their children into future financial stress, parents should be having honest conversations with their high school-aged children about what kind of lifestyle they want to afford once their older and working.

"Where you live dictates how you have to get those things. If your child lives in the U.S., they have to earn enough to be able to pay for those things," she added. "Hinging their financial stability on government loans, government handouts or systemic overhaul of entire systems is not a realistic way to help them succeed in life."

Photo: dimaberlinphotos / Canva Pro

Parents should be actively helping their children figure out what careers will put them on a financially stable footing so they can worry about helping others and hopefully changing the system down the line that way.

In the comments section, people offered examples of the types of jobs that aren't as financially stable as their children would like to believe, including teaching, social work, or anything in the arts.

Instead, going into trades, like plumbing, STEM, or tech/finance, could be a better choice with higher earning potential.

A Ph.D. candidate explained whether it's worth it to invest in getting a higher education.

In a follow-up response video, an economics Ph.D. student and candidate named Sarah offered advice for people who were looking to get a higher degree that would hopefully make them more money in the job market. She explained that when people ask her if pursuing a Ph.D. program was worth it, her answer was always if you have to even ask the question, then no.

"The statistic is that two-thirds of people who earn a Ph.D. have parents who have a Ph.D. to begin with," Sarah said. "There is a reason for that because financially getting a Ph.D. and getting a job that will require a Ph.D., [is] so incredibly expensive."

Sarah revealed that as a Ph.D. student, she received, as part of her contract, a $35,000-a-year stipend to live on, health insurance through the university, and her tuition was paid for. She could also have the opportunity to become a teaching assistant or research assistant, which would allow her to make an extra $1,000 a year.

"In your mid-twenties, you are having to live on $40,000 a year," she continued, adding that the contracts didn't allow students to work outside of the university. "Rents and the cost of living are increasing and, again, this is only a contract for five years. So, if your Ph.D. takes longer, then between your fifth and sixth year, you have to find an additional source of income."

Sarah pointed out that she was lucky to find financial help during her fifth and sixth years of school, but if other people were lower to middle class, they wouldn't be able to have those same connections.

There's no such thing as 'do what you love' unless you come from wealth.

It's a harrowing reality that parents will most likely have to crush their children's passions for the sake of their future financial stability. Sadly, this makes careers in the arts and humanities a distant dream for many.

While the path may involve sacrifices or adjustments, at the end of the day, there needs to be a secure future for the next generation so that they can make the appropriate changes to the system and afford their children a path to their dreams.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.