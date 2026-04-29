We've all had a bad boss. My worst boss liked to call me into her office and talk to me about why I needed to wear better makeup if I planned on getting ahead in business. (To be clear, the business was answering phones, not exactly the first rung on any sort of ladder.)

But the worst sort of boss? Well, that, my friends, would be the micromanager. What is a micromanaging boss? A micromanaging boss spends all of their time in your business, slowing down your process and draining you of any desire you might have to produce good work. They seek to control every aspect of your position, constantly monitoring the work of their employees.

Advertisement

Micromanaging bosses don't trust their employees to make even the most basic decisions and doubt their abilities or competence. This undermines the autonomy of their employees and can create a toxic workplace environment. Having a boss who micromanages means they are unable to delegate tasks, lack communication skills with fellow employees or subordinates, and can be highly critical, diminishing morale and hindering productivity.

Having a boss who is a micromanager is a rite of passage, but science is saying that the effects of having a micromanaging boss could actually shorten your life. That's why, if you notice any of the following signs, it may be time to look for a new job.

Advertisement

When a boss is a micromanager, they’ll often do these 15 things to hide their own insecurities:

1. Micromanagers never delegate tasks

If your boss is a micromanager, they are always, always, always busy. The killer is that they are often busy with stuff that could be easily handled by other team members. But micromangers? Yeah, they can't hand off projects to others. If they aren't doing it, in their mind, it won't get done right.

2. They have to be involved in everyone else's work

You might be puttering away on a special project for months and then come into the office to find that your boss has changed the entire layout without consulting you, and for no apparent reason. A micromanager has to put their mark on everything, whether or not it's beneficial to the team.

3. They ignore the experience of their team

A micromanager could have the most experienced team in the business, but that doesn't matter. When it comes to doing things well, only the micromanager can be trusted, at least in their mind. It doesn't matter if you've been doing this for 20 years and they're brand new; their word is law.

Advertisement

Over time, this kind of dismissiveness can wear people down to the point that they dislike their job. "When we feel stressed or tired from work, we feel depleted, like our battery is almost empty," psychologist Dr. Guy Winch explains on the exhaustion of working for a micromanager.

4. Micromanagers overwork themselves by doing the tasks of others

Nataliya Vaitkevich / Pexels

A micromanager will complain passively about their workload, often taking away projects from other people, believing that they are the only ones who can do things properly. This leads to burnout, serious stress, anger, and resentment all around.

Advertisement

5. They're obsessed with pointless details

A micromanager cannot see the big picture and focuses all their attention on the details. Why worry about the end-of-year numbers when you can focus on making sure that the weekly newsletter really sings? A micromanager can't think about the future, as they've made themselves too busy to do it.

According to psychologist Dr. Judith Tutin, "When you're attached to perfection, it's almost impossible to finish anything because it will never be perfect," and it's this obsessive attachment that keeps a micromanager hyperfixated on the wrong things, so they let bigger goals slip past them.

6. They have the wrong priorities

A micromanaging boss is more concerned with how they are being perceived than they are with the success and happiness of the entire team and the entire business enterprise. As long as they are seen to be hardworking and industrious, the rest truly doesn't matter to them.

Advertisement

Leaders who prioritize image over the wellness of their team often miss the obvious signs of burnout and disengagement throughout the work environment, career counselor Dr. Britt-Mari Sykes cautions.

7. Micromanagers don't trust others to make decisions

This goes hand in hand with refusing to delegate. In a micromanager boss's mind, they are the only ones who are capable of making a good decision. Even simple decisions like blue or black pens have to be made by the micromanager.

They just don't trust anyone else to do it right. Marriage and family therapist Lianne Avila reminds us that confidence in our own judgment is part of a healthy worklife. "You know what is best for you, and you need to be empowered to make good decisions for yourself," she encouraged.

8. They hover

MART PRODUCTION / Pexels

Advertisement

A boss who is a micromanager needs to closely monitor everything their employees do, despite having their own duties. Along with hovering, they also tend to interrupt the workflow, asking for updates and keeping a close eye on productivity.

"Imposter syndrome typically leads to isolation, micro-management, and failure to delegate," explained leadership coach Dr. Patricia Bonnard. The hovering is about a boss who can't seem to let go without their own anxiety taking control of their actions.

9. They have ridiculously high standards

A micromanaging boss demands perfection, regardless of whether it is a small or large task. They nitpick and obsess, causing anxiety, stress, and lowered productivity.

Advertisement

Their standards are often impossible to meet and can make employees lack confidence in their abilities. Psychologist Dr. Heidi Hartston works with her clients to understand that "worry and perfectionism can shrink your life and sabotage your confidence."

10. They don't trust their team

Trust is an essential part of any professional relationship, but a micromanaging boss doesn't trust even their most dedicated employees. They may second-guess their work or must be involved in any decisions. Employees may start to think that they don't have the capabilities to maintain this job position.

11. Micromanagers offer no feedback or communication

A workplace cannot thrive without open communication. Unfortunately, this type of boss doesn't offer any feedback to their team, leaving employees in the dark about their performance. In addition to not offering feedback, they may also be highly critical without offering any comments on how to improve.

Clinical social worker Debra Roberts emphasizes that clear, direct conversations are the foundations of any healthy professional dynamic. "With helpful communication tools, most people can quickly unravel conflicts, change old negative communication patterns, and create stronger, more positive relationships," she noted.

Advertisement

12. They overcomplicate tasks

ANTONI SHKRABA production / Pexels

An employee may have a very simple task, but then here comes the micromanaging boss to complicate the assignment. The boss may give an employee detailed instructions, cutting out autonomy or creativity entirely. It's suffocating, to say the least.

Advertisement

13. They are highly critical

When they aren't offering helpful feedback, micromanagers in the workplace are quick to point out mistakes, focusing instead on what their employee did wrong instead of praising them for progress. Their criticism, often for no reason, makes employees less likely to make decisions for fear of being critiqued.

Impossibly high standards and constant criticism often leave the people on the receiving end feeling they'll never be able to measure up. "Your high standards lead you to be disappointed in yourself and others," couples counselor Monica Ramunda noted. "People may be worried about disappointing you and feel that they never get it right with you."

14. Micromanagers are never satisfied

No matter how much effort their employees put in, the boss is never satisfied. They make their employees feel inadequate, leading to burnout and low confidence in their abilities. Because there will never be praise from the micromanager boss, employees often feel unfulfilled.

15. Their team is often unmotivated

It's no surprise that a micromanager has a team of people who are often frustrated, tired, grumpy, and totally unmotivated. Why bother trying if your work is just going to be totally redone? Why show what you are capable of if your boss will never help you climb the corporate ladder?

Advertisement

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a freelance writer, editor, former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek, and former Senior Staff Writer for YourTango. She has a passion for lifestyle, geek news, and true crime topics. Her bylines have appeared on Fatherly, Bustle, SheKnows, Jezebel, and many others.