5 Zodiac Signs Have A Really Good Horoscope On Monday, November 9

Five zodiac signs get a much-needed fresh start in their November 9, 2026 horoscopes. The New Moon rises in Scorpio on Monday.

New Moons are moments when you close the door on past experiences and open a window to let fresh energy in. Because this is happening in Scorpio, what's hidden comes to light. In other words, it becomes easier to know what you want and live your life authentically. These astrological signs find the self-control they need to make important life changes.

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1. Taurus

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You get a fresh start in a relationship on November 9. With the New Moon so close to Mercury, expect better communication. You find a better way to handle disagreements. Problems could have arisen lately surrounding holidays and schedules.

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Stubbornness may have made it harder to see things clearly. However, on Monday, you figure out what could work for both of you. And since this is a chance to start fresh, it won't feel like you're compromising your happiness.

2. Leo

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On November 9, you can make a change at home. There has been some tension in your living situation. You haven't felt very happy with how things have been going, and, quite frankly, you have wanted to have more privacy and space.

During the New Moon, which is also connected to the Sun, you will finally find a solution that really feels right for you. You may not need to relocate, but an alternative living arrangement comes to mind that gives you the solution you need.

3. Scorpio

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New Moon, new you, Scorpio. Not only is this New Moon in your sign, but it is happening during your birthday month, which means you get a fresh start for an entire year. This is the perfect time to really define what you want to be known for. You have your confidence back.

Now you can make important decisions about your future that matter long term. You've been thinking about so many things related to how you look or where you work. You've put all of that on hold for so long. But today, you're ready to take your first step forward.

4. Aquarius

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You're ready for a career change, and it seems like it's in the works. A major professional opportunity is coming your way, and it aligns with everything that you want to do. A position you were interested in before becomes available. Perhaps a conversation with someone finally comes back around. You get the chance to talk about your ideas.

Even if things don't pan out the way you hope, you feel super optimistic. If something is going pretty well in this area of your life, it means that opportunity is growing elsewhere. The good news makes you want to do everything you can to reach your goal.

5. Capricorn

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Your friends have your back. You are always so busy and determined to get work done that you forget people would love to spend time with you. On Monday, your friends may want to get together. They ask you to join, and you are surprised to find you actually have time available.

You have been thinking that something was missing from your life lately. It turns out you've missed spending time with people who make you laugh. The activity is very casual. You don't feel like you have to try to be anything. You're very happy with how the conversations go. It's the perfect way to end a very busy week ahead.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.