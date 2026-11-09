Abundance & Luck Arrive For 4 Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, November 10

Life may be heading in a different direction for four zodiac signs who are attracting abundance and luck on November 10, 2026. The North Node is retrograde and speaking to Jupiter in Leo.

An opportunity is forming, but it requires a change of mindset. Jupiter is about luck, but you learn it doesn't always look the way you imagined. The North Node relates to your fate and how you work, and since it's in Aquarius, these astrological signs find fortune by thinking outside the box.

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1. Aries

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Luck comes from meeting new people and finding a tribe with shared interests. On Tuesday, you're ready to take action on the thoughts you've been having about your friendship circle. You can't really move up in your life if you're around certain people who don't want to grow alongside you, Aries.

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You decide that you don't have to end any relationships, but you can expand the ones you have. You can join a new group or check out a local community meet-up for your favorite hobbies or activities. Because you already have things in common, it's so much easier to get along with new people. You find the social opportunities you want, and you don't have to force someone to be interested in what you're into.

2. Cancer

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You need advice on becoming more financially independent, Cancer, and you get it from a friend who is really good with money. On Tuesday, you decide to open up about a past financial arrangement you made with a friend. Now, you want better control over your spending and don't want to make things worse.

Through a conversation, you learn information about shared resources that you didn't understand before. You learn how to protect yourself from future problems, while also building long-term security now. You know you have much more to learn, but what you get today is enough for your needs.

3. Libra

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Libra, you're done being an old stoic who is always too serious to have fun. On November 10, you hear about an experience that genuinely makes you excited. You've decided to do it, but no one has really wanted to join you.

The North Node encourages you to go it alone. You decide not to wait around for someone else to have fun, and you enjoy your own company. You get exactly what it is you were looking for: a fun time and some personal space. This one decision actually opens the door to many future ones where you're not afraid to spend time by yourself.

4. Capricorn

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You're making great choices on Tuesday, and each one helps you to build the financial future that you know you need. Security means a lot to you, Capricorn, especially when it comes to money. You want to take more responsibility for your finances, which means doing more than just making more money.

You have to be smart about how you spend it. Stop looking at traditional routes to make more money. You start thinking about where to get it from things that you do for yourself. On November 10, you take one step that seems very practical for your needs. As you do, you start getting very excited. You can visualize how everything will work out, and the ideas keep flowing.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.