Lasting Abundance & Luck Arrive For 4 Zodiac Signs On Monday, November 9

Taking responsibility opens the door to luck and abundance for four zodiac signs on Monday. Saturn is working overtime in Aries, encouraging you to stand on your own.

Financial success comes from a decision made on November 9 that leads to a few changes you never thought you'd need or want. Saturn in Aries teaches you to pause and consider what you should or shouldn't do. Then, once that's figured out, these astrological signs know what to do to get some lasting results.

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1. Gemini

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Saturn helps you choose friendships that encourage you to be yourself and not depend on others for validation. Gemini, you realize there's something you've really wanted to do but haven't done. You have put this one dream off for a while, like going to school or pursuing a professional goal. You've had trouble sorting through the details, but you're getting closer to figuring things out.

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On Monday, you revisit your idea with a friend who is open to listening. As an outsider, they cut through the excuses and help you to change your thinking. You realize you don't need as much as you thought. Expenses can be managed. Before you know it, you're moving in a whole new direction.

2. Virgo

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Virgo, you see your financial situation improve on November 9. You've been thinking too much about your debt lately, but a small voice tells you that something you are doing can actually be done better. You decide to investigate on Monday, and even though you're not the type to talk about money with others, you take the problem to someone who has a good sense of numbers.

You know that they have climbed out of a debt problem themselves. They help you see you're much closer to reaching a pivotal point in your situation. You had no idea, but you can actually move up the date you set. You feel so much better that you already consider yourself richer!

3. Sagittarius

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On November 9, you reclaim parts of yourself that you lost to work. You are the fun friend everyone admires for your playful nature, but lately, you haven't been doing anything you truly enjoy. Each day adds another responsibility, all in the name of financial freedom. It's gotten to the point where you are a bit stir-crazy if you don't go out with friends soon.

Your worry has always been your budget, but on Monday, things go so well that you give an expense a second thought. Someone invites you to go out. It's not too expensive, so you do. In the midst of your conversation, you get an earful of what you can do differently with your income. The money you're ready to earn makes your investment worthwhile.

4. Pisces

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You're reaching a turning point that puts you in a much better position than you've been in all year, Pisces. You're finally feeling confident about the future you're creating for yourself. Attracting abundance comes from having a savings plan. On Monday, you keep thinking about financial security. You honestly think you're getting so close, but then something happens, and you get set back again.

Yet, you still find a new way to manage your money to save for a rainy day. You can pay off one big bill soon, then put what you don't spend toward it away for a rainy day. You feel relieved that you're no longer focusing on the problem. You have a solution that gives you your life back.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.