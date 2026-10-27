The Best Horoscopes Are Here For 5 Zodiac Signs On Wednesday, October 28

Wednesday arrives with the best horoscopes for five lucky zodiac signs, with excellent transits going on all day. Some pretty awesome healing energy is coming during the Venus opposite Chiron transit.

Venus has dipped back into her home sign, Libra, so loving people feels easier. Since Chiron is the first planet she speaks to, you don't just love others. You actually start to like yourself, too. You view flaws with a bit of awe. These five astrology signs feel great being themselves.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

One of the best things to happen to you on Wednesday is having a good mental attitude. You think that if only one thing or another were better, everything else in your world would be okay. You focus on this one problem early in the day, and the more you do, the bigger it gets. There's so much to do, and it all feels impossible to handle before the day ends.

Advertisement

Venus opposite Chiron flips a switch in your thinking. You see all the work as "I get to" instead of "I have to" do. Something happens, and you suddenly feel pretty important. Your schedule is full because you're great and you know your stuff. You have more control over your time. Instead of seeing it all as a loss, you feel it's a gain.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Someone kind of threw you for a loop when they broke your heart. You put the situation in the past, but for some strange reason, the memory comes back, and it hurts. Nothing hurts a Scorpio like you more than betrayal. It makes you avoid certain things because of the feelings each situation brings up.

On Wednesday, you have this incredible realization. You're letting a person live rent-free in your mind. You are putting more emphasis on them and not on what you need to heal. You decide to do what you want. It ends up being the best day ever. So-and-so, who? You don't remember!

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Look here, Venus is in this incredibly sweet spot all day. It's a day for sweatpants and wrapping your chilled little hands around a hot pumpkin-spiced latte. Chiron reminds you to respect yourself, and you know the best way to do that is through self-care. You don't really need to be told twice when the energy calls for some introverted moments.

What makes today the best day for you, Cancer, is that it makes you feel like going home is exactly what you should do. Call out early. Use that PTO. Don't worry about what happens, because even a little chaos will blow over later. The job will take care of itself. For you, it's me-time.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You love doing things with the highest ethical value you can give. On October 28, you're not exactly motivated by impressing others, though. You do it because it's an act of self-respect. Venus reminds you to look within. Honestly, you don't typically enjoy doing that.

But right now, introspection is the path to your happiness. You don't feel comfortable staying with the usual program and not getting anywhere. Prioritizing your ego over comfort actually makes sense today.

5. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Nah, you don't need to spend any money today. You kinda like being able to look at your bank account with it just sitting there for a rainy day. With Venus in Libra, you've got your money on your mind, and with Chiron in Aries, you prefer that people spend theirs when you go out together. You can pick the check up next time (or maybe not).

On Wednesday, your focus is financial security. There's no reason to prove yourself or heal with a little bit of retail therapy. You feel pretty confident that this is the right thing to do today. Even what you think you ought to get from the store can wait. October 28 is about conserving your energy and resources. Pure, practical happiness.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.