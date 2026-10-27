Life's Getting A Lot Happier For 3 Zodiac Signs During The Gemini Moon On October 28

Life is getting so much happier for three zodiac signs on October 28, 2026. With the Moon in Gemini, we get a chance to see both sides of a story.

Both the good and the bad of the situation these astrological signs are currently in become clear on Wednesday. That may not sound altogether positive, but it is. This change in perspective helps them see that the good really does outweigh the bad. That makes them so happy. They're in the presence of something great. Now, they know it and can appreciate it.

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1. Aries

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Happiness returns on Wednesday and, in a way, it shocks you, Aries. Of course, you're always on board with great things happening to you. Isn't everyone? But during the Gemini Moon, you may find that you really didn't see just how joyful things could get. What a pleasant surprise!

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You're about to receive some very good news. While it comes to you in a soft and easygoing way, what you make of it is truly life-changing. Something exciting is in the works, and you are ready.

It just goes to show you that you never know what the future will bring. If you're due for an overwhelming experience of joy, then so be it. You're not going to stand in its way. Why would you?

2. Capricorn

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Even in the hard moments, you've always known that you are destined for a happy life. People and situations have tried to keep you down, but they haven't succeeded, and they never will. You've done your fair share of suffering, Capricorn, and you feel you deserve a break.

On Wednesday, you get one. The Gemini Moon helps you see exactly what you've been through and decide whether you want to go back for more or move on. On October 28, the decision is obvious.

Of course, you choose to move on and grab hold of all the joy that is available to you. Smart choice! You are now the recipient of so much abundance and happiness. What more can you ask for?

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3. Pisces

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You're at the tail end of an experience that most certainly needs closure, Pisces. It's all good, because during the Gemini Moon, everything wraps itself up nicely with a bow. This has been a long time coming, but hey, you're not complaining. It's here now, and that's what matters.

You recognize that what you have didn't just fall into your lap. It's not luck, and it's definitely not a coincidence. You worked hard for this, and because of all your effort, you get to experience joy.

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The hard times are basically over, and what a relief that is. On Wednesday, the universe wants you to pay attention and truly enjoy what you have right now. You've come a long way, and life hasn't always been this joyful or easy. So, kick back and relax. Enjoy the show, as they say. You've definitely earned a break.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.