Life Gets A Lot Easier For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs After Sunday, October 25

You might have more time at the end of the day on October 25, 2026. Life gets easier for four Chinese zodiac signs on Sunday because it's a Water Monkey Open Day.

Monkeys are highly curious creatures, which means on Sunday you're super curious. Open Days tend to be super busy, and that's actually what wakes up your intuition. Luckily, these animal signs actually thrive when life is a little hectic.

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1. Rat

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Being a deep thinker often puts you in a somewhat bad position. You always know more than everyone else around you, and quite honestly, it hurts. But on Sunday, what makes life easier for you is not feeling guilty about it anymore. You've exhausted yourself trying to explain things only to leave feeling disappointed.

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There comes a point in time where that job is not yours to do. Yes, you can be the best friend in the world and let others make their own mistakes. Putting things into perspective on Sunday makes your friendships better. It also simplifies what you feel your role is in their life.

2. Horse

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On October 25, you stop asking someone to do something with you because you already know their answer is going to be no. You hate when you go out somewhere and think about how much fun your friend would have if they were there to enjoy it with you. Every decision you make comes with a sacrifice and a cost.

Not everybody views freedom the same way that you do. You understand that being free also means taking responsibility for your choices. Some people want the comfort of being told what to do. You decided that it's not for you to judge. They can live their life their way.

3. Snake

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You're very thoughtful, so when you make a mistake, it's like one of the worst experiences you can have. Regret has been a real thorn in your side for you. October 25 is the day you decide to forgive yourself.

On Sunday, you emotionally detach from what happened before you became the person you are today. You know that you would never do things that way again. So now you're looking forward. Life gets easier for you when you stop wondering what if. Because now the consequences are no more, and you are free to live your best life.

4. Rooster

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You finally believe in yourself so much that you feel hopeful. For a long time you've dealt with imposter syndrome, and it's really stopped you from living your best life. You don't always understand what people see when they see you. But on October 25, you realize you really are gifted.

When somebody gives you a compliment, you don't make things uncomfortable by blowing it off. So many times, you've tried to take the tension off yourself, but instead, it draws it to you. It's clear what you do will get noticed, no matter what. Now you just say thank you.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.