5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes When Venus & The Sun Square Pluto On Tuesday

Horoscopes are looking pretty good for five zodiac signs when Venus and the Sun square Pluto on October 27, 2026. They have the best horoscopes all day.

When Venus is this close to the Sun, people don't necessarily need or even want validation from someone who hurt them in the past. These astrological signs want nothing to do with being angry or resentful on Tuesday. They've stopped waiting around for someone else to do what they feel ready to do for themselves.

Advertisement

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

It's hard to understand the villain of a story you personally lived. But when Venus is so close to the Sun and talks to Pluto on Tuesday, something breaks in your heart. This ending is bittersweet. You don't get closure from this person on October 27.

Advertisement

But this is still one of the best horoscopes you could have because you're able to give yourself closure. You feel free and strong. You've learned the lesson and you're no longer interested in anything related to that chapter of your life. You've read the last chapter of the book. The End.

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

A person in your life decided not to value your privacy. News of the broken trust came back to you in the worst kind of way. Anger about the whole situation has eaten you up inside for too long. That's why Venus and the Sun squaring Pluto is one of the best transits you could have for your horoscope.

On October 27, you feel emotionally strong. You're done trying to solve a problem that likely can't be solved. Time to focus on something else. It's not exactly the way you wanted it to be. But it's a ridiculously good way to trust yourself. Ultimately, that's what you always wanted anyway.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You recently let your guard down and got vulnerable enough with someone to let them do things for you. I think this person actually surprised you by taking your desire for the finer things in life as being materialistic. That's not you at all, Libra. It's normal for that to make you question who you really are.

But on October 27, you have a great horoscope because Venus and the Sun squaring Pluto encourages you to leave that behind. Just because it didn't work out with that one person doesn't mean there's anything wrong with you. Just means they weren't the right match for your needs.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You want some control over your decisions at work, and lately you don't feel that way at all. On October 27, you make a personal decision. And that is to do your best no matter what, whether or not they recognize your work.

You've never really tried to just focus on yourself. It actually changes quite a bit about how you're feeling. When you leave work, you don't take the stress home. It feels ridiculously good to know that it stays at the office where it belongs.

5. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You needed a really hard heart-to-heart conversation with someone important in your life. But you know that saying what you need to say might make them not want to talk to you anymore. On October 27, you're able to come to this place where you value yourself above the relationship.

Even if it does come to an end, it's a risk you're willing to take. In true Sagittarius style, you lay it all out with raw honesty. The hidden enemy isn't that person, but the situation. Being honest means you both can both work through things together.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.