3 Zodiac Signs Receive A Sign Of Hope For The Future On October 27, 2026

Three zodiac signs are receiving a sign of hope for the future on October 27, 2026. As we reach the last few days of October, we find that things aren't as bad as we thought they'd be. There's hope in the air, and the times are a-changing.

When the Moon squares Jupiter on Tuesday, positive energy swirls all around us. This transit inspires us to reject the dark past and look ahead with stars in our eyes. It's all going to be OK. For these astrological signs, a new era of hope and life has just begun.

Advertisement

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Moon square Jupiter sets the tone for your day, Cancer, and that's a very good thing. This transit shows you in some very obvious ways that you've reached the end of your rope where negativity is concerned. You've spent way too much time focusing on the bad, and you are no longer interested.

Advertisement

Jupiter's positive energy takes over on Tuesday and brings you a sign of hope that you've really needed. Suddenly, you see that no, it's not all over. In fact, it's just beginning, and the future looks bright.

You feel in your heart that major change is coming, and you are here for it all. Let the days of hopelessness retreat into the dark past. You are full of positivity now, and it feels so much better.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The one thing you've learned to trust in this lifetime, Aquarius, is the phrase: never say never. Yup. You truly never know what will happen next, so when pleasant surprises show up, you'll all for it.

When the Moon squares Jupiter on Monday, a pleasant surprise shows up indeed. It lets you know that holding on to hope was well worth it, after all. As tempting as it was to give in to all the negativity, you never did, and that was the right move.

Now, you are walking into a situation that feels right, and you're not going to let it pass you by. It's so rare that anyone gets to feel this right about something, and you are smart enough to make sure it sticks around. Hope is in the air, and you love it.

Advertisement

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

The Moon squares Jupiter on Monday, and this is the exact transit you need, Virgo. It leads you out of the dark and into the light, where suddenly your entire mood and demeanor lightens up.

This very positive energy helps you see that being stuck is not your fate. It's just a waste of time. So, get up and unglue yourself from the raging negativity that is all around you. I promise, you can do it.

Advertisement

Not only that, but you can do it well. You're bringing hope back into your vocabulary, and it's starting to feel a whole lot like freedom. Say goodbye to negativity once and for all. You don't need it! You never have.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.