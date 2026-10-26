4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Lots Of Luck On Tuesday, October 27

On October 27, 2026, Venus is opposite Chiron while both are retrograde. Their energy helps four zodiac signs attract abundance and luck on Tuesday through healing.

Together, Venus and Chiron help you work through what's been hurting you and turn it into something positive. Venus retrograde in Libra helps you figure out what's wrong. Chiron takes the past and turns it around, making emotional pain productive. These astrological signs are about to find that their work is actually therapy, and it helps them succeed.

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1. Taurus

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You're very selective about who you partner with, Taurus. That helps you succeed. Unfortunately, you've learned the hard way what happens when you trust the wrong person. The past taught you that bad friendships don't just make you cry. They can also make you fail and have to work extra hard.

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You worked really hard to overcome the damage someone brought to your life. You just didn't let it stop you from chasing your dreams. You've gotten really good at telling the difference between someone who's a fake friend and a real one. That's why you make a good judgment call about a person on Tuesday. You can luckily pick the right person to work with in a way that makes you very abundant.

2. Cancer

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You are super sentimental, Cancer. So when something hurts your heart, you channel that pain into helping others. At work on Tuesday, something hurts your feelings, and you do something to help someone else. You remember things even if they aren't your favorite moments. You actually have a bunch of things you truly like about yourself. Who knew?

It's as if this negative moment fades from your life. Without it, you wouldn't have discovered this unique skill. That's the skill you decide to grow. You know others have made money with this same skill. So maybe you can, too.

3. Scorpio

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You're very perceptive. Better yet, you know how to break things down in a way that's easy for people to understand. On Tuesday, you get to see this in action when you help somebody else. You help that person feel better about what they're going through.

This is a very lucky period for you because you no longer relive what you went through. You make peace with the past every time you share your thoughts. It's so healing for you. You can write about your healing or help others by guiding them through their own healing journey.

4. Capricorn

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You are attracting abundance and luck on Tuesday by sharing things about your past with someone who's clearly struggling. They don't have to tell you anything, but because you have been there, you know just at a glance. This is your chance to show what a good friend you can be.

Your intuitive side is especially strong right now, with Venus opposite Chiron. It's not easy to find the right way to say that you're there for them if they need you. But you figure that just being present could be enough. The door is open, and somehow they may sense it and take the opportunity.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.