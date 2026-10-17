5 Zodiac Signs Have One Of The Best Horoscopes They've Had In A While This Sunday

Ooh, lala! A beautiful astrological transit this weekend gives five zodiac signs the best horoscopes they've had in a while. On October 18, 2026, a sweet relationship forms between Uranus and Neptune.

Neptune can be very romantic when it's retrograde. It's that feeling of being lost in an illusion, which isn't bad for a Sunday! Uranus is involved, which means the unpredictable can and most likely will happen. A little surprise can actually keep the mystery going! Luckily, these signs are no strangers to staying on their toes. It means that the universe is actively communicating.

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1. Taurus

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You've gone through so much this year, and, truth be told, you fantasize a lot about better times. On Sunday, your imagination is extremely active. Don't be surprised when you get lost in a daydream thinking about when you'll have money in the bank and no worries. Money comes your way unexpectedly.

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On October 18, a sense that something is changing reaches deep into your mind, giving you some insight into what the next chapter of your life could be. You realize your vision is no pipe dream. It's happening in the middle of the madness. Uranus works well in moments of chaos and is known to bring timely miracles. Your heart is ready!

2. Scorpio

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It's not unusual for you to get super quiet when you're thinking about the future. You're at this very special place in your life where things feel magical. Neptune in your house of routines reminds you of all the things that you need to change. Meanwhile, Uranus is creating some sort of uncomfortable feelings. It wants you to start opening up and talking about what you are thinking.

I think you resist at first, because that's what you do, Scorpio. But on days like October 18, it eventually feels so natural to open up to the right person even though yes, it's still a little scary. You're not worried, though. You know that this is the beginning of a new life for you, and it's healing.

3. Sagittarius

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You believe in true love, and you know that one day you'll have exactly the type of relationship you want. Dating now or single, you're not sure your current situation meets your expectations. You are patient and don't mind waiting. You keep all those dreams of perfection inside.

When Neptune speaks to Uranus on Sunday, you sense a change in a situation you've hoped would change. You see an opportunity opening, and it puts you in a much better position. A conversation is so revealing about what could be. You learn things you didn't know before, and it really surprises you. You know that with time, you can create a closeness that makes you so happy. October 18 gets put down in your notebook as the best day ever.

4. Virgo

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You splurge on a gift that you spot that's perfect for someone you care about. It was expensive, but sometimes you spend more money than you think you ought to in order to make a loved one smile. You don't regret the decision. You know that things will work out later.

A funny thing happens later in the day. You get money back from an unexpected source. It counters the loss, and now you're ahead. It's really nice when you see karma working positively like that. The universe once again shows you that it's watching. Life is good.

5. Aries

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You've heard it over and over again that it's not always about you. That goes in one ear and out the other. It is, of course, about you. It's your life, isn't it? Who else would your dreams be for? When Neptune speaks to Uranus, you run into a friend who shares some really good news. It just so happens that you were the person they wanted to talk to.

You were on their mind, and they were on yours too. You have this beautiful opportunity given to you almost on a silver platter. You just have to take it, and you will, because there are too many signs that the timing is right.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.