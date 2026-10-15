5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes When Pluto Retrograde Ends On Friday

Five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on October 16, 2026. On Friday, all the intense inner work they did during Pluto retrograde starts showing up as lasting results.

Pluto has been retrograde since May 6. But phew! It's finally over for the rest of the year. Since Pluto is in the sign of Aquarius, friendships are involved. The good ones and the not-so-amazing ones. But hey, no one is perfect, right? The point is that no matter what's happened in the last five months, you've grown into a better human. Five astrological signs are super thankful for the lessons life (and Pluto retrograde) has taught them.

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1. Taurus

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You didn't think it would ever be possible, but that one unreliable coworker of yours who's all over the place? Yeah, they are actually the person who taught you how to be more disciplined. For the last five months, you've had no other choice but to be a few steps ahead of the game.

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You've become so organized and focused that even you are impressed! On October 16, all the worrying and overthinking has proven you to be someone people can rely on. Boom! The results speak for themselves.

2. Cancer

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You always knew you were good at keeping secrets, Cancer. But it wasn't until you had to carry a really heavy one that you realized what a true friend you are. You're that type of person who holds people's feelings close to your chest. You were that rock they needed.

Now that things are getting better, and they are too, you are so happy. You honestly didn't know if either of you would make it! On October 16, this situation ends, and they are ready to speak up. You are held as an honored, cherished friend, and the truth is, now you really know what it means to hold that position.

3. Libra

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Now that Pluto is direct, you are ready to show the world that you've changed how you love. You're choosing healthy over disrespect. Even though you'll always be that kind and sweet person, you're not a doormat. You're the one who will forever and ever be there for the people you care about.

But if there's one lesson you've learned, it's to care about yourself first. Usually, you keep all the things that bother you to yourself. But on Friday, the test arrives when someone pushes a button. You don't make a big deal of it. You say what you need to say and wait. Their reaction is to honor your boundaries. Improvement!

4. Virgo

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October 16 is one of those days when everything seems to flow so easily for you. You finally figured out the right routine for your needs. You have been playing around with different angles, and nothing quite stuck for you.

But on Friday, the missing piece is found. You're listening to your intuition. You're usually right, even if people don't agree. If it feels right at the moment, even if it doesn't make sense, you're learning to trust the process.

5. Aquarius

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This is a big day for you. Pluto stationing direct in your zodiac sign means the green light is on for you to move forward on a project. You're big into self-improvement. You've been hoping to get one particular project moving. But for many reasons, nothing worked out. But each failure gave you a reason to dig deeper into yourself to study your flaws.

All the inner work has been done. You know you're ready to shine now. You have your head on right. At work, you're making good decisions. At home, you're learning new things, and even when you're just out doing you, you're making the most of your opportunities.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.